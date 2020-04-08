How to watch ‘The Last Dance’ — ESPN’s highly anticipated documentary miniseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls

caption “The Last Dance” will focus on Michael Jordan’s 1997-1998 season with the Chicago Bulls. source Jeff Haynes/Staff/Getty Images

It doesn’t matter what LeBron fans on Twitter or morning sports show hosts try to argue – Michael Jordan is still widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time.

During his last season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-1998, a camera crew followed Jordan and the team, capturing never-before-seen footage.

ESPN has now compiled that footage with new interviews to create “The Last Dance” – a 10-part documentary series originally scheduled to premiere in June 2020.

With the NBA season on an indefinite pause, fans (and even LeBron James) lobbied for an earlier release date, and ESPN has now granted that wish.

The first two episodes will now drop on April 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN via cable, satellite, or live TV streaming services, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and Youtube TV.

Michael Jordan is one of the most celebrated figures in popular culture, and is almost universally regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. In a career filled with too many accolades to list, MJ dominated the ’90s, leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships. The only years the team didn’t win it all during this incredible run, were when Jordan was either retired or trying his hand at minor league baseball.

In 1997-1998, Jordan’s final season with the Bulls, an NBA Entertainment crew followed the team, capturing never-before-seen footage. ESPN has partnered with director Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “Andre the Giant”) to use this footage to create a new documentary miniseries called “The Last Dance.”

In addition to the footage collected in the 1997-1998 season, the documentary will include new interviews featuring various people involved with the team. The trailer features appearances by Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Phil Jackson, Dennis Rodman, and a modern-day Michael Jordan paired with a comically large cigar.

“The Last Dance” will unfold across 10 episodes over five weeks. Two episodes will air every Sunday starting April 19, and the final installments will drop on May 17.

How to watch ‘The Last Dance’

With fans (including LeBron James) pining for content in the wake of sports shutdowns, ESPN recently announced plans to release “The Last Dance” earlier than expected. Though the documentary series was originally set to debut in June 2020, the first two episodes will now premiere on April 19 at 9 p.m. ET. A new batch of two episodes will then drop each following Sunday at that same time.

The series will be aired live on ESPN in the United States through various cable and satellite packages that carry the network. International viewers can watch the show on Netflix the day after each episode airs on ESPN.

The episodes will also be available to stream through the ESPN app in the US after they premiere. With that said, you’ll still need an authenticated pay-TV subscription to access the show this way.

Meanwhile, if you want to watch live without a traditional cable subscription, you can stream “The Last Dance” using live TV streaming services with access to ESPN, including Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and Youtube TV.

Of those four options, the most affordable way to get live streaming access to “The Last Dance” is via a Sling TV Orange subscription. This plan features 32 channels, including ESPN, for $30 per month.