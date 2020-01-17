How to watch UFC 246: Conor McGregor returns to the octagon to face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

After a 15-month absence, Conor McGregor makes his return to the octagon for UFC 246 on January 18, where he will face off against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as part of the signature match.

The event will feature other anticipated fights, including Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington and Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis.

UFC 246 will be streamed exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming service, with the early preliminary rounds set for 6:15 p.m. ET, and the main card matches set to start at 10 p.m. ET.

The PPV event costs $64.99 for new and existing ESPN+ subscribers with a monthly plan.

Members who sign up for a year-long ESPN+ subscription can receive a special bundle with UFC 246 for a total price of $84.98.

After a strange and problematic year-and-change away from the UFC, Conor McGregor makes his return as the headliner for UFC 246.

McGregor became a worldwide phenomenon and the flagship athlete of the sport during his initial UFC run, becoming the first fighter in the sport’s history to hold two titles at the same time, and one of its biggest earners, headlining 4 of the UFC’s 5 best-selling PPV events.

McGregor’s popularity, or what many would describe as infamy, can be equally attributed to his abrasive attitude. Whether it’s getting into public brawls, multiple sexual assault allegations, or getting charged with battery for attacking a UFC tour bus, the athlete never seems to shy away from controversial headlines.

In his return, the Irish native is fighting against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who holds his own UFC records – including the most all-time wins and finishes respectively. While many consider McGregor the favorite, Cerrone has a significant size advantage.

Beyond McGregor and Cerrone, there are other major names taking the stage in Las Vegas. Holly Holm, who is known for dethroning Ronda Rousey in 2015, is facing off in a rematch against Raquel Pennington. Holm previously defeated Pennington in 2015.

Additionally, former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is hoping to bounce back from his recent loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 241 in his new lightweight matchup against Diego Ferreira.

Here’s the entire list of fights happening at UFC 246

Early Prelims (Starting at 6:15 p.m. ET)

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Prelims (Starting at 8 p.m. ET)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Main Card (Starting at 10 p.m. ET)

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

How to watch UFC 246

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The event is being aired through the ESPN+ UFC PPV platform, meaning that you have to purchase the event in addition to being a subscriber to the ESPN+ sports-streaming service.

You can access the ESPN+ app on all major mobile and connected TV devices, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and more.

Pricing

There are a few different options available to fans looking to purchase the UFC PPV event.

If you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial and purchase the event for $64.99. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, the event has the same $64.99 price tag.

ESPN+ is also offering a bundle for new subscribers who purchase a year-long subscription that includes UFC 246 for $84.98 total – which is up to 30% off the standard price. Existing members can also upgrade to the $84.98 year-long subscription in order to receive access to UFC 246.