How to watch UFC 249: Justin Gaethje replaces Khabib Nurmagomedov in matchup against Tony Ferguson

caption Tony Ferguson will go up against Justin Gaethje during the main card event of UFC 249. source Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

UFC 249 will be streamed exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming service on May 9, with the early preliminary rounds set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the main card matches set to start at 10 p.m. ET.

The PPV event costs $64.99 for new and existing ESPN+ subscribers with a monthly plan.

Members who sign up for a year-long ESPN+ subscription can receive a special bundle with UFC 249 for a total price of $84.98.

After a slight delay and talks of a private island dedicated to hosting the fight, UFC 249 will now serve as one of the first live sporting events to take place in the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

While superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t take part in the match, the main card event will feature Khabib’s originally scheduled opponent, Tony Ferguson, matched up against Justin Gaethje.

Without any live games to watch during the coronavirus pandemic, the collective appetite for sports content has become ravenous. With that in mind, Dana White, president of the UFC, even suggested that he’d purchase a private island to keep UFC matches going during the health crisis.

“Fight Island” is certainly an intriguing headline, but it turns out that the league has been able to get UFC 249 back on track while still remaining stateside. Though the match was originally set to occur on April 18 in New York, UFC 249 will now be held in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, May 9. While there will be no fans present at the fight, UFC 249 will be aired live as a PPV event through the ESPN+ platform.

The main card originally included a matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the best fighter in the world, and Tony Ferguson, the top Lightweight contender. However, due to travel restrictions, Khabib is now being replaced in the main card by Justin Gaethje, the fourth-ranked Lightweight fighter. Both fighters are on a win-streak, with Ferguson winning his last 12 fights and Gaethje winning his last three.

Some other notable athletes joining Ferguson and Gaethje on the main card include the current Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo, who will defend his title against former champion Dominick Cruz. Additionally, some of the top Heavyweight fighters in the world, Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, will face off in the octagon.

Here’s the entire list of fights happening at UFC 249

caption Henry Cejudo is the current UFC Bantamweight champion. source Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Early Prelims (Airing on UFC Fight Pass, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey

Prelims (Airing on ESPN and ESPN+, starting at 8 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis vs Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo Souza

Main Card (Airing on ESPN+, starting at 10 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

How to watch UFC 249

The main card for UFC 249 is being aired exclusively through the ESPN+ UFC PPV platform on May 9, meaning that you have to subscribe to the ESPN+ sports-streaming service before you’re able to purchase the event.

You can access the ESPN+ app on all major mobile and connected TV devices, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and more.

Pricing

There are a few different options available to fans looking to purchase the UFC 249 PPV fight.

If you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of ESPN+ and then purchase the event for $64.99. An ESPN+ membership costs $4.99 per month after the free trial ends. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, the event has the same $64.99 price tag.

ESPN+ is also offering a bundle for new subscribers who purchase a year-long subscription that includes UFC 249 for $84.98 total – which is over 25% off the standard price. Following your first year of service, ESPN+ will then renew for the regular annual price of $49.99.