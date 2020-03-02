How to get caught up on ‘Westworld’ before season 3 premieres on March 15

source Westworld/Facebook

“Westworld” is set to return for a third season on March 15, 2020 via HBO’s pay-TV network and subscription streaming platforms.

HBO streaming is available as a standalone service, called HBO Now, for $14.99 per month.

You can also add HBO streaming to Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV for $14.99 per month on top of any existing fees.

If you’re not caught up on “Westworld”, you can watch the show’s first two seasons right now through HBO Now and HBO add-on channels.

It’s been almost two years since HBO’s ‘Westworld’ rode off into the sunset for its second season finale. After the long hiatus, season three is finally set to premiere on March 15, 2020.

The show, created by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name. Blending science fiction and western genres, the series takes place in the near future and focuses on an advanced theme park called “Westworld”. Once in the park, guests interact with life-like robots, referred to as “hosts”, allowing them to roleplay elaborate adventures. When the once obedient hosts become self aware, the meticulously designed park begins to unravel into chaos.

Season three will expand the storytelling further, taking characters outside the park to examine the show’s world at large. Stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, and Tessa Thompson are all returning for the latest batch of episodes. They will be joined by several new additions to the cast, including Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”), Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”), and Lena Waithe (“Ready Player One”).

Whether you’re a dedicated “Westworld” fan counting down the days until the Man in Black returns, or a new viewer who’s just getting started on season one, there are plenty of options available to watch the show on TV and streaming platforms.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching “Westworld”.

How do I watch ‘Westworld’ on HBO?

caption Evan Rachel Wood stars as Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s ‘Westworld’. source HBO

In order to watch new episodes of “Westworld”, you’ll need an HBO subscription. Thankfully, you’ve got plenty of different options when it comes to subscribing.

HBO is available as a premium channel through various pay-TV cable and satellite providers, including Comcast, AT&T, and DirecTV. With an HBO cable or satellite plan, you can simply watch “Westworld” live on TV when it airs on Sundays. Subscribers with a participating pay-TV provider can also use their account information to sign in to the HBO Go app – which is different from HBO Now and requires a cable plan – to stream on-demand episodes of “Westworld”.

Meanwhile, if you’ve already cut the cord from cable and satellite, you can subscribe to HBO streaming without a traditional TV plan as well. HBO streaming is available as a standalone service, called HBO Now, or as an add-on channel for other streaming platforms, like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

HBO Now and HBO add-on channels are available through a variety of mobile devices, smart TVs, and media players, including Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, and more.

How much does HBO streaming cost?

HBO Now costs $14.99 per month and grants you streaming access to all of the network’s programming, including the ability to watch new episodes of “Westworld” as they premiere. A seven-day free trial is available for new members. HBO Now exists as its own dedicated app and does not require any kind of additional subscription or service to work.

If however, you’d prefer to add HBO to an existing streaming service you already subscribe to, you have a few different options to choose from. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV all offer the ability to subscribe to HBO streaming directly through their existing platforms for an extra monthly cost of $14.99.

YouTube TV is also expected to offer HBO as an add-on option later this spring. AT&T TV Now actually includes HBO by default as part of its Plus plan with over 45 channels for $65 per month.

Though pricing for HBO itself is the same whether you subscribe to HBO Now or an HBO add-on channel or HBO Go, the add-on channel offers the extra convenience of consolidating HBO within an app you likely already use. In other words, if you sign up for HBO within the Amazon Prime Video app, you don’t need to switch to a separate HBO app to watch new episodes of “Westworld”. Instead, HBO is simply available alongside all the other content Prime Video provides.

When will new episodes of ‘Westworld’ air?

caption Jeffrey Wright returns as Bernard Lowe in the third season of ‘Westworld’. source HBO

The third season of “Westworld” will premiere on HBO on March 15, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will then premiere every Sunday. Season three will consist of eight episodes total, which is two fewer than previous seasons.

If you’re signing up for HBO just to watch the third season of “Westworld”, you’ll need to remain a subscriber through May 3 in order to watch all the new episodes as they premiere. Alternatively, you could also wait until the season finale airs on May 3 to subscribe in order to binge-watch the entire third season all at once.

Meanwhile, if you still need to catch up on older episodes of “Westworld” before season three premieres, you can watch every episode from seasons one and two on-demand right now through HBO and its various streaming options. The first two seasons both feature 10 episodes each.

For those who would prefer to own the show, season one and season two of “Westworld” are also available on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Digital copies can be purchased as well through retailers like Amazon and iTunes.