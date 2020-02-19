How to watch Wilder vs Fury II: Deontay Wilder battles Tyson Fury in a highly anticipated heavyweight boxing rematch

caption Wilder facing off against Fury in their first matchup in 2018. source Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

After a split decision in December 2018, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will rekindle their heavyweight boxing rivalry on Saturday, February 22 in Las Vegas.

The PPV fight is available for purchase via both ESPN+ and Fox Sports for $79.99

New subscribers to ESPN+ can buy the fight plus their first month of service for $84.98.

Deontay Wilder is defending the WBC heavyweight title, while Tyson Fury is currently considered the lineal champion.

The fighter who wins will gain a clear advantage in their division going forward.

No matter what sport you’re discussing, relevant storylines are driven by loud personalities, easily shareable highlights, and riveting matchups. In the NBA, there’s Lebron and Kawhi facing off for Los Angeles dominance. In the NFL, there’s Mahomes and Lamar battling to become the next great quarterback. In baseball, there’s the Houston Astros against literally everyone else involved in the league.

After years of declining popularity and losing stars like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, boxing has experienced a slight resurgence because they’ve leaned into these kinds of matchups – like Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury.

caption Andy Ruiz’s shocking upset of Anthony Joshua has helped spark a resurgence in the sport. source Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

When iconic images like the pedestrian-looking Andy Ruiz standing over the sculpted body of Anthony Joshua are captured, they quickly become the big conversation on social media, radio and TV talk shows, and at the water cooler at work. While serious boxing fans have been tuned in this whole time, the upcoming rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury should help boxing continue to capture the attention of the larger sports world.

The heavyweight matchup is particularly interesting because it’s between two of the most successful boxers in recent history. Beyond both boasting undefeated records and their own individual titles, the rematch is especially intriguing because of the potential ripple effects of finally deciding a winner between the two fighters. After a split decision in December 2018, winning on Saturday could potentially grant either fighter the opportunity to fight against Anthony Joshua to determine an undisputed heavyweight champion.

Here’s the entire list of matchups

In addition to the matchup of Wilder vs Fury, there are three other fights happening on Saturday night as part of the main card. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emmanuel Navarrette vs Jeo Tupas Santisima (WBO super bantamweight title)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Junior middleweight)

How to watch Wilder vs Fury II

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The pay-per-view event is available for purchase in two separate mediums, Fox Sports and ESPN+. After partnering with the UFC, ESPN+ has become a staple in the PPV zone, and this foray into boxing could be a major step for the worldwide leader’s streaming efforts.

In order to purchase the event through ESPN+, you need to subscribe to the full service as well. If you buy the PPV event through Fox Sports, however, you don’t need to be a subscriber to any additional plan.

You can access the ESPN+ or Fox Sports Go app on most major mobile and connected TV devices, including Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and more.

Pricing

If you are purchasing the event from Fox Sports, it is a one time purchase of $79.99. If you already have or are interested in starting an ESPN+ subscription there are a couple of different purchase options.

New subscribers to ESPN+ can buy the fight plus their first month of service for $84.98. Following your first month, your plan will automatically renew for the regular $4.99 per month fee. If you’re already an existing subscriber to ESPN+, you can simply purchase the event for $79.99.