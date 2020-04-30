The Trump administration is distributing 1 million masks to truck drivers — here’s how to get yours

The federal government, partnering with state troopers, will distribute 800,000 face masks at truck stops around the country.

An additional 200,000 will be granted to trucking companies to give to drivers.

Here’s when and where the masks will be distributed.

The federal administration that oversees regulations for America’s 6 million professional drivers said it will distribute a million face masks to help protect drivers against the coronavirus.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, partnering with state troopers, will distribute 800,000 masks at select truck stops nationwide. An additional 200,000 masks will be given directly to trucking companies, who will then give those masks to their employees.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided FMCSA with the masks. Drivers who appear at the following truck stops on the dates listed can pick up a mask for free.

Some states have provided the exact times when masks will be distributed, while others have not specified dates. The most updated information is available on the FMCSA website.

Here’s when and where to get the masks:

Arkansas

April 30

I-30 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 93 (2.1 miles east Hwy 84) at the Social Hills Rest Area

I-40 east and west at Arkansas/Oklahoma border in Alma, Arkansas

I-30 east and west at Arkansas/Texas border in Hope, Arkansas

I-40 west at Arkansas/Tennessee border in Riverside, Arkansas

I-55 west at Arkansas/Tennessee border in Bridgeport, Arkansas

California

Dates not yet announced

I-5 northbound at mile marker 203, outside of Los Angeles

I-5 at Fort Tejon pass rest area, north of Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol Field Divisions in: Redding; Sacramento; Fresno; Vallejo; Los Angeles; San Diego; San Luis Obispo; San Bernardino

Georgia

April 30 and May 1

I-75 southbound, mile marker 179

I-85 southbound at Franklin County Inspection Station, mile marker 169

I-95 southbound at Georgia/South Carolina Border (Chatham County Inspection Station), mile marker 111

I-75 northbound at Georgia/Florida Border (Lowndes County Inspection Station), mile marker 23

I-75 southbound at Georgia/Tennessee Border (Catoosa County Inspection Station), mile marker 343

I-85 northbound at Georgia/Alabama Border (Troup County Inspection Station), mile marker 23

I-95 northbound at Georgia/Florida Border (McIntosh County Inspection Station), mile marker 55

I-20 westbound at Georgia/South Carolina Border (Columbia County Inspection Station), mile marker 188

I-20 westbound at Georgia/Alabama Border (Douglas County Inspection Station), mile marker 43

I-16 westbound from Savanah Port Area (Bryan County Inspection Station), mile marker 144

Illinois

April 30, beginning at 10 a.m.

I-80/I-294 eastbound at mile marker 1

Indiana

May 1, from 10 am to 2 pm

I-70 westbound, mile marker 107 in Greenfield, Indiana

I-70 eastbound, mile marker 65 in Plainfield, Indiana

I-65 southbound, mile marker 150 in Thorntown, Indiana

I-65 northbound, mile marker 72 in Columbus, Indiana

Nebraska

April 30, fom 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-80 westbound, mile marker 375 (Goehner Truck Parking Area)

I-80 westbound, mile marker 431 (Melia Hills Rest Area)

I-80 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 415 in Waverly, Nebraska

I-80 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 180 in North Platte, Nebraska

Highway 2 eastbound and westbound, mile marker 501 in Nebraska City, Nebraska

Highway 77/275 northbound and southbound, mile marker 123 in Fremont, Nebraska

Highway 81, northbound and southbound mile marker 4 in Hebron, Nebraska

New York

May 4 and 15

I-87 northbound, mile marker 33 (Sloatsburg Rest Area)

Dates unknown

Bronx – Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, 1400 Viele Avenue

Staten Island – Global Container Terminal, N. Washington Avenue off of I-278

Texas

Dates unknown