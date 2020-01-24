The movie business is taking a hit from the Wuhan coronavirus, as nearly 70,000 theaters close in China and Shanghai Disneyland shuts down

caption A traveller wearing a mask arrives on a direct flight from China at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport source Reuters

Nearly 70,000 Chinese theaters have shut down after China’s major film studios canceled this weekend’s releases in response to the deadly coronavirus.

The rapidly spreading virus has killed at least 26 people in China and infected more than 870.

Chinese regulations prevent Chinese-produced movies from being released overseas before they are released in the region.

In response, movie companies are canceling releases of major Chinese movies like “Detective Chinatown 3” and “Vanguard” in North America and beyond.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

As the deadly coronavirus – which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan – spreads across the region, the rapidly growing Chinese movie business is taking a hit.

Thousands of Chinese theaters have been shut down and major movie releases delayed in response to the rapid outbreak, which has killed at least 26 people in China and infected more than 870.

China’s major film studios canceled releases this weekend over the Chinese New Year, the country’s biggest time for moviegoing. Without any new major releases this weekend and health concerns rising, nearly 70,000 of China’s theaters are temporarily closing down, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This weekend “had been projected to generate as much as $1 billion in ticket sales revenue” in the region, THR said.

As Variety noted on Thursday, Chinese regulations prevent domestic movies from being released outside of mainland China before they have been released there (with some exceptions).

caption “Detective Chinatown 3” source Wanda

Warner Bros. planned a North American release of the Chinese-produced “Detective Chinatown 3” this weekend, but has postponed it.

“In accordance with our partner’s wishes and based on the current situation in China, we will be postponing our release of ‘Detective Chinatown 3’ to a future date,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Business Insider.

CMC Pictures planned a North American release for the Chinese film “The Rescue,” but similarly canceled that.

“The health and safety of the public is of the utmost importance to us and we want to do our part in reducing any potential exposure during such a critical period,” CMC told Variety.

The distribution company MM2 canceled the release of “Detective Chinatown 3” and the Jackie Chan-starring “Vanguard” in Singapore. It canceled the release of “Detective Chinatown 3” and “The Rescue” in Malaysia. The release of “Vanguard” in Malaysia was canceled by Golden Screen Cinemas.

“In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we have just received the news that both movies will be put on hold until further notice,” MM2 told Variety.

Beyond the theatrical disruption, Shanghai Disneyland has also temporarily closed in response to the virus.

“In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and in order to ensure the health and safety of our guests and cast, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown including Walt Disney Grand Theatre and Wishing Star Park, starting January 25, 2020,” the resort said in a statement. “We will continue to carefully monitor the situation and be in close contact with the local government, and we will announce the reopening date upon confirmation.”