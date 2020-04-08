‘I no longer feel defense should be favored’: Billionaire investor Howard Marks urges clients to take advantage of bargains in the market

source CNBC/gettyimages

Attractive entry prices and new detail around the economic toll of coronavirus make for an appealing investing environment, Oaktree Capital founder Howard Marks said in a memo to clients.

Those who aren’t willing to take on risk will miss out on a likely uptrend when the virus threat subsides, he wrote Monday.

Even the most cautionary buyers should take on more offensive strategies to capture value while it lasts, Marks added.

Investors aiming to time the market bottom are using an “irrational” strategy, and should instead “buy on the way down,” the billionaire investor said.

Widespread virus fear and depressed asset prices make for a promising investment opportunity, Oaktree Capital founder Howard Marks told clients in a recent memo.

The “uncertain, low-return environment” seen throughout the financial sector before the coronavirus tanked markets has given way to one rife with value, he said.

Marks thinks returns on bonds have rotated from “paltry to attractive,” and that economic risks are now broadly recognized among investors. Those who can’t see the value in taking on moderate risk stand to lose out on a major upswing when the virus threat ends, he said.

“Yes, the fundamentals have deteriorated and may deteriorate further, and the disease makes for risk (remember, I’m the one who leans toward the negative case),” Marks wrote. “But there’s a big difference between a market where no one can find a flaw and one where people have given up on risk-taking.”

The billionaire investor’s latest advice follows weeks of cautionary notes. Memos sent throughout March warned Oaktree clients to take the defensive as news on the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences trickled in.

Uncertainty clouding the outbreak’s future and the lack of relevant guidance created a troublesome investing environment. Yet as markets tanked and investors fled for safe-haven assets, Marks’ outlook skewed further to the buy-side.

Fund managers’ jobs are increasingly focused on the balance between offense and defense, he said in his most recent memo. The mass exodus from risk assets leaves a hole for braver investors to fill. Even the most cautionary buyers should “reduce their overemphasis on defense” and take on a more aggressive strategy, he said.

“One way to think about the balance between offense and defense is to consider the ‘twin risks’ investors face every day: the risk of losing money and the risk of missing opportunity,” Marks wrote. “At least in theory, you can eliminate either one but not both. Moreover, eliminating one exposes you entirely to the other.”

Grasping at value doesn’t require precise timing, the founder added. Marks debunked investors aiming to buy at markets’ bottom, deeming the phrase an “irrational statement.” Market troughs can only be discovered in retrospect, and buying “on the way down” gives impatient investors the best chance at capturing bargain prices before they’re gone.

“To insist on buying only at bottoms and selling only at tops would be paralyzing,” he said.

