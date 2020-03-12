Huawei’s foldable Mate Xs is finally coming to Singapore – here’s what it’s like to use the S$3,788 phone

Huawei’s new Mate Xs is a S$3,788 foldable phone. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

S$3,000 (US$2,140) is a lot of money to shell out on a phone, but when it comes to foldable screens, it seems consumers are more than willing to splurge in exchange for the luxury of having an ultra-large screen.

The foldables trend can seem pretty gimmicky, but smartphone makers are reacting only to the digital native’s desire of having an upsized mobile experience that can fit snugly in their jean pockets. In the world of tech, bigger is always better, but smaller is also always the best.

One of the world’s most popular smartphone makers, Huawei has finally announced a March 21 Singapore launch date for its latest foldable phone, after the first iteration (Huawei Mate X) gave the Lion City a miss.

Set for sale via Huawei Concept stores and selected M1 and StarHub shops, the Mate Xs is a S$3,788 machine that’s 5G-enabled and touted to have some of the brand’s newest and best technologies.

During an exclusive preview event on Thursday (March 12) morning, I was given 20 minutes one-on-one time with the device. Here’s what it was like to use:

Thin but heavy

caption The Huawei Mate Xs weighs 300g, and measures just 11mm thick when folded. This is what it looks like next to a bottle cap. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Weighing approximately 300g, the Mate Xs is a mere 24g heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. It is also slightly bigger, at 161.3mm by 146.2mm unfolded, and 161.3mm by 78.5mm folded.

However, it is also thinner than the Galaxy Fold, at just 11mm thick when folded and 5.4mm on its thinnest end while unfolded.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The heaviness of the device did not seem like much of a problem at first, but after around 15 minutes, I realised I much preferred laying it down flat on the table. And because it is much heavier than a regular smartphone (the P30 is just 165g), it would probably be quite uncomfortable (for me at least) to carry around in a pocket despite its slimness.

A great, big, expensive screen

caption Big, bold and beautiful. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The phone’s beautiful 8-inch display when unfolded was one of the first things that struck me. It was sensitive and responded instantly to taps, but not too responsive that the screen would switch on unexpectedly.

Its “double aerospace-grade optical polyamide design” display boasted vibrant colours that somehow made me want to keep looking at it. According to the Chinese firm, the screen is protected by a layer of aerospace-grade optical polyamide that is so high-end, it costs almost three times the price of gold.

And the best part? The crease which runs right down the middle of the phone is hardly visible (at least on a brand new set). At times, I even forgot that I was using a foldable phone and not a small tablet.

The crease was hardly noticeable, even when videos were played. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

But as with all luxury items, maintenance and repair does not come cheap. A Huawei representative at the event told the media that screen replacement during the 1-year warranty period will cost S$800 – and that’s with a 50 per cent discount.

An “app multiplier”

caption A split screen within the Lazada app on Huawei’s Mate Xs. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Still, the Mate Xs’ screen is a treat to use, especially since it features a very thin, curved border all round that can hardly be seen.

The brilliance of having a full-screen on the phone became apparent when I tried out the phone’s split-screen function. While multi-window design and floating windows are not unique to Huawei, the Mate Xs also comes with an app multiplier, which allows users to split their screens to view two different pages on one app.

At the moment, this works only on the Lazada app, but Huawei’s representative told Business Insider that it was already looking to enable the function in more shopping apps.

The app multiplier function can also be switched off. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Secondary screen shows how you’re being photographed

caption That’s a live view of what the camera is seeing on the secondary screen of this Huawei Mate Xs. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Here’s where it gets a little more interesting.

When folded, the Mate Xs’ giant display gets split into two smaller displays – a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.3-inch secondary screen.

If you’re asking someone to take a photo of you, say for your #OOTD post, you can actually see how your photo is being shot, thanks to a display that pops up on the secondary screen facing you.

What this means is that you no longer have to “QC” (quality control) your photos after every shot. You’ll have the ability to direct the shot even when you’re in front of the camera because the secondary screen will show you exactly what the photographer is seeing on the main screen in real time.

Needs a lot of wiping

caption Fingerprints everywhere. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

What happens when you have a phone with two screens on the front AND back? Fingerprints.

During my short time with the Mate Xs, my hands left a lot of evidence that I was there. With such a large screen taking up most of the device (especially when folded), it was impossible to avoid getting any fingerprints on its otherwise glossy display.

This could be potentially annoying for people who hate having a less-than-perfect screen at all times.

And while the phone comes with a bumper case that you can use to protect its edges, you won’t be able to use the bumper if you choose to place the phone in Huawei’s S$238 leather envelope that’s made to fit the Mate Xs.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The good news is that Huawei is giving out this leather case along with its active noise-cancelling FreeBuds3 with each phone until stocks last.

Read also: