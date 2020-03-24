Huda Beauty is donating $100,000 to makeup artists who can’t work because of the coronavirus

caption Huda Kattan is the founder of her namesake brand, Huda Beauty. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Huda Kattan, the founder of Huda Beauty, announced in an Instagram video on Monday that her brand will be donating $100,000 to makeup artists who can’t work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will be split amongst 100 artists, providing them with $1,000 each.

Kattan suggested that viewers tag struggling makeup artists in the comment section of her post so that she could choose winners.

She also said she’ll be accepting entries until 4 p.m. ET on March 25.

Huda Kattan is doing her part to support the beauty community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please tag a freelance MUA that you know who is finding these times tough & share why you’ve put them forward,” Kattan wrote as the caption of her post. “Please stay safe & healthy, I love you all.”

“It’s so scary to think about the people who are going to get sick, but the people who are going to become homeless, the people who are going to lose their jobs, the people who are not going to be able to feed their children, to pay for the roofs over their heads, that to me has become, now, the scariest situation,” Kattan said.

“I’ve just been feeling very overwhelmed with emotion, and I have so many knots in my stomach right now,” she continued.

As a result, she was inspired to help makeup artists, as she understands how difficult it can be to earn a living as a freelancer.

“Right now, we wanna start with just supporting our makeup artists, because I started out as a makeup artist – that’s how I started our business,” Kattan said. ” I remember driving and my husband was like, ‘Man, a lot of freelance workers are not gonna be able to find work,’ and I remember being like, ‘Oh my god.'”

The Huda Beauty founder also shared anecdotes about previous money struggles she faced when starting out in the beauty industry

According to Kattan, she couldn’t afford to pay herself a salary when starting her brand back in 2016. She also said she had to secretly take sponsorship deals in order to pay her employees proper wages.

“It is hard to run a business as it is – never mind adding a pandemic to a situation,” Kattan said. “A lot of people are not gonna survive this, point blank. I think a lot of us relate to this. I just think about praying to be able to make our rent payments, paying for all these things. It’s already scary, and now this.”

caption Huda Kattan has come a long way since starting her brand in 2016. source Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images

All makeup artists have a chance to receive a chunk of Huda Beauty’s donation

According to the caption of Kattan’s Instagram post, the brand will be accepting entries until 4 p.m. ET on March 25. To apply, artists need to be tagged by another person in the comment section of her post, where she’ll choose 100 winners.

Other beauty brands are also taking action to help people in need

As Insider’s Darcy Schild previously reported, numerous beauty brands have pledged to donate everything from money to medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Skin-care brand L’Occitane, for example, is supplying healthcare workers in the UK with hand creams. L’Oréal Group, on the other hand, is using its factories to produce hand sanitizers for health authorities in France and other European countries.

Representatives for Huda Kattan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.