Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are pausing their ‘feud’ to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are pausing their fake feud and raising money for coronavirus relief efforts through the All In Challenge, which fundraises through sweepstakes and auctions.

The two stars are giving one winning fan the opportunity to run a lemonade stand with them for two hours, once it’s safe to do so.

Money raised through the sweepstakes will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry.

Money earned from the lemonade stand will go to first responders.

Jackman and Reynolds said that for one day, they’ll agree to not squabble and troll each other.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are putting aside their longstanding “feud” to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

On Monday, the two stars posted the same video on social media and joked about the origin of their public squabbles. Jackman and Reynolds also revealed that they’re participating in the All In Challenge, which raises money through sweepstakes and auctions.

“People think it started with us, but it didn’t,” Jackman said in the video.

Reynolds added: “The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies since there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-es.”

Then, the two actors spoke about how their fake feud strengthened when they launched opposing beverage brands: Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.

“We’ll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink: Lemonade,” they continued. “At your child’s lemonade stand. That’s right, all to help fight food insecurity, because no one deserves to go hungry.”

So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtb pic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020

As part of the sweepstakes, fans can submit entries through donations, with 100% of the money raised going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. The winning fan will get to run a lemonade stand at their home with Jackman and Reynolds (once it’s safe to do so) for two hours and all the proceeds raised at the lemonade stand will go to first responders.

“Only a pandemic could make that happen,” Reynolds said of his and Jackman’s vow to not argue for one day.

Recently, Jackman spoke to The Daily Beast about how their fake feud really started. The “Bad Education” star said that the bickering began on the set of the 2009 movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which he and Reynolds starred in.

“I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,'” Jackman said.

Even though Reynolds and Johansson are no longer together (they were married from 2008 to 2010), Jackman and the “Deadpool” star’s feud as continued over the years largely through online jabs.

Most recently, Jackman posted a photo celebrating 24 years of marriage with Deborra-Lee Furness and Reynolds trolled him, commenting: “Hang in there, Deb.”