Hugill & Ip Solicitors Joins the #IAmAndIWill Campaign in Support of the Asian Fund for Cancer Research

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 31 January 2020 – World Cancer Day is an initiative that unites the global community and highlights efforts worldwide to reduce the cancer burden, promote greater equity and integrate control of the disease into the international health and development agenda.

At the start of the millennium, 4 February was declared World Cancer Day. It began with cancer experts who convened in Paris in 1999. With the year 2000 imminent, the group was determined that the global challenge of cancer not be forgotten in the new century.

The World Cancer Day Charter has now been adopted by over 1,100 international cancer organisations around the world, including the Asian Fund for Cancer Research (AFCR). Under the guidance of the Union for International Cancer Control since 2006, World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice, building an alliance against “fear, ignorance and complacency.”

Since the creation of World Cancer Day, incredible progress has been made against the disease in many areas, including increased political will, technological advancements, research breakthroughs and greater public understanding of the disease. However, there is still much more to be done. Indeed, in 2019 the World Health Organization cited non-communicable diseases, including cancer, as one of the top ten threats to global public health.

This year 4 February marks the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day. It will be a year to accelerate the reduction of unnecessary cancer deaths and to achieve equal access to cancer care for all. Actions, big and small, to combat cancer will lead to powerful progress in reducing the global impact of the disease.





Every individual and organization can commit and make a difference toward the creation of a cancer-free world.

Throughout the month of February, Hugill & Ip Solicitors is joining the World Cancer Day’s #IAmAndIWill campaign in support of the Asian Fund for Cancer Research. The firm will be donating part of its profits earned this month to the organization and raising funds from other corporate entities and individuals. Hugill & Ip will also customize its logo throughout the duration the month to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

Hugill & Ip is proud to support AFCR, including through the provision of pro-bono legal services to the cancer research support organization and sponsorship of its BRACE Award Competitions. The first of these events, which aim to identify and catalyse early-stage cancer laboratory discoveries, was held in Singapore in September 2019 and the second will be held in Hong Kong on 27 May 2020.

Get involved in anyway you can. Because together we can create change.

For additional information about the campaign, click on the following link.

To directly fund cancer research support, access AFCR’s Ways to Give webpage, https://afcr.org/en/ways-to-give/, and set up a one-time or monthly contribution, including the option of a gift in memoriam or in honour of a family member, friend or colleague.





About the Asian Fund for Cancer Research

The Asian Fund for Cancer Research (AFCR) is a non-profit organization committed to curing cancers that have significant impacts on Asian populations. Headquartered in Hong Kong, AFCR is uniquely positioned to implement in Asia the newest cancer research discoveries and technologies from around the world, investigate the distinct causes of cancer in Asian populations through innovative genetic and molecular research, and develop more effective therapies tailored to the region’s cancer patients. For more information, visit https://www.afcr.org.





About Hugill & Ip Solicitors

Hugill & Ip Solicitors is an independent law firm providing bespoke legal advice and exceptional client service to individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses, in Hong Kong and internationally. Hugill & Ip provides high quality legal services with integrity, professionalism and respect for clients and the community. For more information, visit https://www.hugillandip.com.