A photographer captured photos of 15 pairs of dogs and their owners that look hilariously alike

caption Twinning. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

Gerrard Gethings, an animal photographer, photographed 25 pairs of humans and their dogs that look just alike.

The photos were then turned into a memory game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

Gethings shared 15 of the pairs with Insider, and they may make you do a double take.

Gerrard Gethings, a well-known animal photographer, was commissioned by Laurence King Publishing to photograph 25 pairs of identical-looking humans and their dogs for a game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

These furry friends and their owners looks so much alike you might do a double take.

Keep scrolling to see a few dogs and their humans who share a truly uncanny resemblance.

You might have heard that dogs and their owners start to resemble each other after a while.

caption They have similar hair. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

Or maybe you’ve seen these dogs that are dead ringers for celebrities.

Photographer Gerrard Gethings definitely has.

caption Matching collars. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

Gethings was commissioned by Laurence King Publishing, a British publishing house, to take portraits of dogs and their owners that looked alike.

caption Look at those pigtails. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

They then turned it into a game called “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

caption They both have incredible manes. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

It’s a memory game in which players must match up owners and their dogs.

caption You might do a double take. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

It comes with 50 cards — 25 pairs of dogs and their human counterparts.

caption Two very serious men. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

Gethings has a knack for matching up dogs and their humans in subtle ways…

caption Cute pigtails. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

Like this man wearing a white tank to match his dog’s white stomach, and winking so it looks like he only has one eye, like his furry friend.

caption Winking at the camera. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

The way hair is styled also clearly evokes similarities.

caption They both have luscious locks. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

Gethings wasn’t always involved in pet photography. In the beginning of his career, he was actually interested in painting.

caption Both have a little bed-head. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

He made the switch to animal photography back in 2008 … after getting a puppy.

caption The same snow-white locks. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

According to Gethings’ bio, he brought home a 7-week-old border terrier named Baxter, which is when he discovered his true calling – animal photography.

“I don’t want to create images of animals that are patronizing. My subjects are complex and characterful creatures, full of pathos, humor, and unpredictability. I want them to appear epic,” said Gethings.

caption The same eyes. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

“For me, a domestic pet is no less beautiful or majestic than a wild animal,” he said.

caption The same withering glance. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

“Familiarity often makes us forget this, but when you get up-close and capture every soulful detail in the eyes of a dog, cat or horse, then you start to remember where it came from,” Gethings continued.

He has five distinct collections on his site — Bee, Feather, Fur, Hoof, and Scale.

caption Matching. source Courtesy of Gerrard Gethings

They’re pretty self-explanatory – bees, birds, dogs and cats, horses, or reptiles and fish.

But if you’re not in the market for new artwork — this game will definitely provide some solid entertainment.