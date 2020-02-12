Hyundai’s new Sonata Hybrid has a solar roof that offers up to 700 ‘free’ miles of driving per year — here’s what the rest of the car is capable of

caption The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

Hyundai’s new 2020 Sonata Hybrid made its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

The new sedan features a “solar-roof system” that adds roughly two miles of range per day.

In its Blue trim, the new Sonata gets an EPA-estimated 52 mpg combined and 686 miles of range.

While some carmakers predict a fully electric future, that doesn’t give them a free pass to overlook hybrids.

Hyundai, for instance, unveiled a sleek hybrid addition to its lineup at the Chicago Auto Show, which runs from February 8 through February 17. The addition – the 2020 Sonata Hybrid – was officially announced last year, but just made its North American debut.

According to Hyundai, the new Sonata Hybrid gets 686 miles of range and an EPA-estimated 52 mpg in its Blue trim. While the 2019 Sonata Hybrid had four trim levels, specification sheets for the new car show three: the Blue, SEL, and Limited trims, with the Blue appearing to be the bottom of the three. The SEL and Limited hybrid trims are listed as getting an estimated 47 mpg combined.

The new hybrid also sports a “solar-roof system” that adds a couple of miles of driving range each day, Hyundai said.

Learn more about the 2020 Sonata Hybrid’s full specs and its unique solar-panel roof below.

Hyundai’s 2020 Sonata Hybrid made its North American debut at the Chicago Auto Show last week.

caption Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

The car gets excellent range and fuel economy, according to Hyundai, and benefits from a built-in “solar-roof system.”

caption Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

The car is powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine working alongside an electric motor.

caption Hyundai Sonata Hybrid source Hyundai

The combination puts out a total of 192 horsepower, according to Hyundai.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

Plus, Hyundai says the Sonata Hybrid gets 50 mpg city and 54 mpg highway in its Blue trim …

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

… giving it an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 52 mpg, matching the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

The Blue trim also boasts 686 miles of range.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

Not to mention, the Sonata Hybrid features built-in solar panels on its roof, which charge the sedan’s 12-volt and hybrid batteries.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

Hyundai says the solar panels can add roughly two miles of range per day, or “a couple of miles” after six hours of charging.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

Over the course of a year, Hyundai claims that can add up to around 700 miles of driving range from solar power.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

The solar-panel roof also helps prevent unwanted battery discharge in the event that the A/C or infotainment system is on while the engine isn’t running.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

Plus, the solar panels give the Sonata’s roof a unique look.

caption The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. source Hyundai

The Sonata Hybrid is set to hit dealerships this spring, while the regular Sonata is already available to order.