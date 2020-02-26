‘I Am Not Okay With This’ star Sophia Lillis says the cocreator teased the cast with a ‘lot of theories’ about the finale’s mysterious ending

caption Wyatt Oleff and Sophia Lillis as Stanley and Syd on “I Am Not Okay With This.” source Netflix

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “I Am Not Okay With This” season one.

“It” and “Sharp Objects” star Sophia Lillis plays Syd on Netflix’s new supernatural dramedy series “I Am Not Okay With This.”

In an interview with Insider, Lillis was tight-lipped on the potential identity of the man who appears at the very end of the season one finale.

“All I can really say, I think, is that the director Jonathan [Entwhistle] has a lot of theories,” Lillis said. “It was really fun working with him and whenever I talked to him on set he would always come up with a new theory for season two.”

We also spoke about Liam’s Loaded Lasagna, Lillis’ favorite costume that involved white Sketchers Shape-ups, and why this role was “a full circle moment of fulfilling [her] dream.”

Sophia Lillis, best known for her starring role in the “It” movie franchise, is the leading superhero-ish heroine on Netflix’s new series “I Am Not Okay With This.” The show follows teenager Sydney “Syd” Novak, a high school junior whose tumultuous life is made more complicated when she discovers she has superpowers.

The first season ends in bloody drama and a mysterious shadow figure who appears to Syd. Even Lillis herself doesn’t know where the show could go in a second season.

“All I can really say is that the director, Jonathan [Entwhistle], has a lot of theories,” the 18-year-old actress told Insider when asked about the mystery figure. “It was really fun working with him and whenever I talked to him on set he would always come up with a new theory for season two.”

Keep reading for our full interview with Lillis about Liam’s Loaded Lasagna, her favorite costume, and why this role was “a full circle moment of fulfilling [her] dream.”

caption Syd eating her little brother’s “Loaded Lasagna,” which he says is made from “macaroni, cheese, maple syrup, A1, ham, corn, margarine, cinnamon, fish sticks, soy sauce, grape jelly, crushed graham crackers, and something in a jar in the fridge.” source Netflix

Kim Renfro: I wanted to start with what is my most burning question from “I Am Not Okay With This,” which is obviously what does “Liam’s Loaded Lasagna” actually tastes like?

Sophia Lillis: You know, it actually wasn’t bad. It was, I think it was just mac ‘n cheese, but they didn’t tell me what they put in it, to be honest. I was asking and I didn’t really get a straight answer, but I ate it anyways. It tasted fine! I feel like there was some sort of meat in there and then there was mac ‘n cheese that was the base and I think they added something else, but I couldn’t really tell what it was. And I was too afraid to ask. Renfro: Maybe that was to help you really sell being unnerved about it. Lillis: Yeah I really was unsure when I ate that.

caption On season one, episode four, “Stan by Me,” Syd’s little brother Liam makes dinner for both of them. When Syd asks what he’s made, her brother says it’s called “Liam’s Loaded Lasagna.” source Netflix

Renfro: What is your favorite thing about the character of Syd? Lillis: I love how Syd tries really hard with everything she does. You watch her mess up a lot -that’s kind of her thing. She has so much on her plate and she just constantly wants to have a normal life, but every single time she tries to do something, it never really goes right. But she handles things surprisingly really well. And no matter what she has a mindset of: “I’m just going to do this and I’m going to try my best and I don’t know what’s going on but I’m just going to do whatever I can.”

I find her really funny and really relatable. In a way, I do the same thing. When a lot of stuff’s happening, I’m like ‘I’m just going to not think about that’ [laughing] and move onto what I think is important and don’t think about all the bad stuff.

caption Sophia Lillis as Sydney “Syd” Novak on “I Am Not Okay With This.” source Netflix

Renfro: I saw in the production notes for the show that Jonathan Entwhistle asked a lot of the younger cast members to watch some older movies and TV shows to prep for the sort of tone that, that you guys were going for onset. Can you tell me about some of the things that you watched and like what your takeaways from the more? Lillis: We mostly watched a lot of John Hughes films because he puts a bit of John Hughes elements into it and those have a lot of the high school dynamics he was going for. I thought that was really fun ’cause I love John Hughes films and I’ve watched a lot of them before and so I totally didn’t mind watching them all over again.

It didn’t really feel like I was like working, it felt like I was just doing that for myself. But technically I was developing my character.

caption There’s a whole episode of “I Am Not Okay With This” that acts as an homage to John Hughes’ “The Breakfast Club.” source Netflix

Renfro: Can you tell me anything about the shadowy figure who appears at the end, or do you have any theories about who that might be? Lillis: No, I cannot tell [laughing]. I don’t actually really know much about it. All I can really say is that Jonathan [Entwhistle], the director, has a lot of theories. It was really fun working with him and whenever I talked to him on set he would always come up with a new theory for season two [laughing]. And then at the end he was like, “Oh, maybe I’m not going to do that.”

And so we’re like, “What are you going to do? What is going to happen?” So now I don’t even totally know what’s up with that. But he has a few ideas that I probably shouldn’t say because I honestly don’t know if it’s going to happen. I’m excited to see what he’ll come up with.

caption A mysterious, supernatural shadow-figure was stalking Syd throughout the season, and finally spoke to her in the final moment of the finale. source Netflix

Renfro: Did you watch his other series, “The End of the Fxxxing World”?

Lillis: I did! I watched it when it came out. I really enjoyed it. I like the real dry British humor. And I remember thinking, “Man, I wish I could do something like this.” I had done a horror film and, I hadn’t really done anything that was upbeat. I did a lot of NYU thesis films, which were extremely depressing [laughing]. I really liked the humor and so getting to actually do that now was like a full-circle moment of fulfilling my dream.

caption Both the “The End of the Fxxxing World” and “I Am Not Okay With This” were directed and produced by Jonathan Entwhistle. Writer Christy Hall cocreated “I Am Not Okay With This.” source Netflix

Renfro: How did you feel when you first saw that you got the audition for this part in this show and that it was connected to the same creative team?

Lillis: I thought it was really cool. I really liked “The End of the Fxxxing World” so I could see that this would be really fun to do. Of course, I always try not to keep my hopes up [laughing], because I always feel like if I get too invested in a project, then I’m gonna feel really sad later once I’m rejected.

And that’s what happens when you’re in this business looking for the job. Like a good 90% or 70% of the time, you’re probably going to get rejected. But there’ll be those moments when you actually get a job and it’s really nice.

So I was just thinking, “I’m just going to do this. I think it’s just fun that I’m auditioning and I like this project, and I’m so happy I got to read the script.” Then actually getting to work on it, I was like, “Ah! OK. Now I can feel good.” I was really happy after I got the role.

caption One of Syd’s many sweaters worn on “I Am Not Okay With This.” source Netflix

Renfro: Do you have a favorite outfit of Syd’s, because I feel like she has so many distinct looks throughout the show. Lillis: Oh, yes! I do love all of her clothes. I love a lot of the sweaters that she wears, there’s that one that looks like Cosby sweater – the black one with all the stuff. I really liked that one a lot. I really liked her workout clothes specifically they made me wear these white [Sketchers] Shape-ups, which were really weird to run in, but I loved them a lot.

But my favorite outfit ever was actually Stanley’s outfit where he’s wearing a red sweater vest. I loved that outfit so much. I wanted to wear that outfit, but you know, it’s Stanley’s, not mine. Oh well – maybe season two.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.