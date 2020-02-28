I can only orgasm if I use the highest setting on my vibrator in a very specific spot. Is that normal?

caption It may sound counter-intuitive, but forgetting to try to orgasm could actually help you orgasm. source Crystal Cox/Insider; Samantha Lee/Insider

You’re not unusual in needing a vibrator to help you reach orgasm, so try not to feel shame about your sex toy use.

If you want to try a new method, start by watching or reading erotica and then touching new areas of your body. According to sexuality educator Elle Chase, different people get sexually stimulated in different ways.

You should also try masturbating without an orgasm as your end goal.

I’m worried my clitoris is too sensitive, almost to a fault. I can only climax if I use my vibrator on its highest vibration setting and put it on the hood, above the exposed area of my clitoris.

I’ve never been able to reach orgasm just using my fingers, and I’m 32. For me, it’s always been this way, and sometimes I’m not even able to orgasm at all with this particular method. Is this normal?

– Indiana

Dear Indiana,

Your clitoris may be sensitive, but you shouldn’t take that to mean there’s something wrong with your body.

Sexual pleasure comes in different forms for different people, and that includes vibrator preferences, so you shouldn’t be down on yourself.

According to Elle Chase, a certified sexuality educator, nerve structures in the clitoris vary from person to person. Someone could have more tightly packed nerve endings that react to even the slightest of stimulation, while others may need a bit more physical pressure to get off.

All that means is it’s important to experiment during self-pleasure to get a better sense of what works for you.

If you want to explore other potential ways to orgasm than your tried-and-true method, Chase suggested you factor in plenty time to get aroused before you start touching yourself. You could watch porn, read an erotic book, or listen to erotic audio content to get yourself in a sexy and self-pleasing head space, and then start to touch yourself.

According to Chase, we’re not taught to explore our bodies as women, when doing that can help immensely with getting in the mood and discovering new ways to get off. So try caressing your body in areas you’ve never considered before, like your legs, the back of your arms, or your neck, and see if a new spot offers a sensation you enjoy.

Instead of having the mindset that you’re trying to reach orgasm, look at the experience as a time to fine-tune your mind-body connection. According to Chase, focusing on the moment, rather than an end goal of reaching climax, can take the pressure off. It may sound counter-intuitive, but forgetting to try to orgasm could actually help you orgasm.

You also shouldn’t feel ashamed that your tried-and-true vibrator method is what works for you.

“However you want to orgasm is wonderful,” Chase said, adding that many people find that using a sex toy like a vibrator helps them get off more than fingers-only play.

Remember that using a toy to honor your body’s needs and reap all of the wonderful health benefits of orgasms, like stress relief and a mood boost, is a great thing. Treat yourself.

As Insider’s resident sex and relationships reporter, Julia Naftulin is here to answer all of your questions about dating, love, and doing it – no question is too weird or taboo. Julia regularly consults a panel of health experts including relationship therapists, gynecologists, and urologists to get science-backed answers to your burning questions, with a personal twist.

