A journeyman Brazilian footballer you’ve probably never heard of says he was better than Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar

Former Brazil forward Edilson says he was better than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar during his prime.

You’ve probably never heard of him. He played for 18 different clubs in a 16 year professional career, and was part of Brazil’s World Cup-winning squad in 2002.

The 48-year-old made the sensational claim while speaking with TV Bandeirantes on Tuesday.

“At my best, I played better than Neymar,” he said. “For Messi to be better than me, he also has to win the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo is just strength, but I’m more skillful than him.”

Edilson managed 163 goals during his club career, most of which was spent in Brazil, while he also scored six times for his country.

Messi is the closest of that trio to match Edilson’s achievement, having reached the final with Argentina in 2014, only to lose 1-0 to Germany.

Both Neymar and Ronaldo have made it to the semifinals of the competition with Brazil and Portugal respectively but failed to advance.

However, all three have enjoyed enormously successful domestic careers. Messi and Ronaldo have scored over 600 career goals each, winning six and five Ballon d’Or awards respectively, and are considered by many to the greatest players in history.

Neymar, 28, has scored just shy of 400 in spells with Santos, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain.

Edilson spent most of his club career jumping from club to club in Brazil, but he also had brief spells in Japan and Portugal. He managed 163 club goals during his career and a further six for his country. He played for 18 different teams in his 16-year career.

