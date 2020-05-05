10 iconic model friendship groups we wish we could join

caption “The Trinity,” included Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington. source Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Starting in the 1990s, models broke away from the traditional job title and began to let their personalities shine.

As The New York Times described, models of the ’90s grew their celebrity to the same levels as movie stars. They appeared in music videos and on talk shows, allowing the public to get a glimpse into their personal lives.

As models stuck together outside of work, designers like Gianni Versace recognized the appeal of model “tribes” and cast the distinct groups to walk in shows together, too.

Here are some of the world’s most famous models that have formed iconic friendship groups.

The term supermodel took off in the 1980s, and by the ’90s, the “Original Supermodels” began to define a new wave of modeling.

caption An iconic photograph taken by German photographer Peter Lindbergh.

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz were known as the “Original Supermodels” after collectively rising to fame during the ‘80s and early ’90s.

In 1990, the cover of British Vogue featured the five models wearing minimal makeup in a black and white photograph. The cover was refreshingly effortless and posed a stark contrast to the big hair and makeup that dominated the ’80s. The models eventually became known as the “Big Five,” defining the new ’90s look.

Cindy Crawford recalled the day of the iconic shoot, saying, “All of us girls were friendly, though some were closer than others, but it was before cell phones, so when we were together we really talked, not distracted by our messages.”

The photograph launched the models’ fame beyond just the fashion industry. Soon after the Vogue cover, the “Big Five” were cast in George Michael’s music video for “Freedom! ’90,” which brought the models plenty more fans.

Speaking to People Style in 2016, Campbell said she only saw her fellow models as friends, rather than any sort of exclusive group. “We were never a ‘squad,’ we were just friends … We were not looking to call us a group or like, alliance. We just were friends, end of story,” she said, adding, “If something great happens to one of us, we’re the first to wish each other congratulations.”

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista continued to stick together through the early ’90s.

caption Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Lauren Hutton, Beverly Johnson, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell.

Versace chose the four to walk in his 1991 fall runway show, where they laughed together arm in arm, showing off their friendship down the runway. The moment was an instant sensation, and the four continued to capture the spotlight for the entire decade.

But Turlington confessed recently to Campbell that the song from the music video, “Freedom,” eventually got old for her. She recalls living with Evangelista at the time. “[Linda] used to wake me up in the morning by turning on ‘Freedom,’ because I’d be like, ‘STOP!'” she said.

For the Versace spring/summer 2018 show, some of the original models, including Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell reunited on the runway.

Claudia Schiffer later joined the four, creating a new “Big Five.” They grew to the “Big Six” when Kate Moss entered the spotlight.

caption Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista.

The new “Big Five” began to earn a cult following as their faces appeared on almost every magazine, with Schiffer holding the world record for most magazine covers.

In the mid-1990s, Kate Moss entered the modeling scene and expanded the group to the “Big Six.” When speaking about the early days of her modeling career, Moss credited Campbell for supporting her, saying, “Naomi took complete care of me.”

Paparazzi would frequently photograph the group. Evangelista once famously told a reporter, “We have this saying, Christy [Turlington] and I … we don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day.”

Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista also formed “The Trinity” and expanded their careers beyond modeling.

caption Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington.

According to The New York Times, the “Trinity” challenged the perception of models. Their outspoken personalities built the trio into a new kind of celebrity. They went beyond modeling, appearing in music videos and on talk shows.

The three women stuck together on covers, with Turlington and Evangelista even once telling Dolce & Gabbana, “if you don’t take Naomi, you don’t get us.”

In the 2000s, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show helped launch the careers and friendship of Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, and Tyra Banks.

caption Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks, and Heidi Klum pose during their Angels Across America Tour in 2004.

The three iconic Victoria’s Secret Angels owned the runway through the early 2000s.

Bündchen and Klum reunited in March 2019 to film an episode of “Germany’s Next Top Model.” In an interview with People at the time, Bündchen recalled meeting Klum for the first time, saying, “I think I was 19 … So [it’s been] 19 or 20 years. We had great times together but we’re busy ladies and now we have kids.”

“We’re still having fun,” Klum added, and Bündchen chimed in: “Always, never stop having fun, that’s important.”

In 2008, a close-knit friendship was born between Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn, who share a similar career trajectory and the same birthday.

caption Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss attend The Fashion Awards in 2017.

The duo met in early 2008 while working on Prada and Valentino’s autumn/winter 2008 shows. Later, at a shoot for Topshop, the two models realized they had a lot in common, including the same birthday.

Their careers took off at a similar pace, and Dunn even named Kloss the godmother of her son, Riley.

Kloss said, “We love to spend time with Riley, go out to eat, shop, talk, see a movie, stay in for a girls’ night … it doesn’t really matter what we do.”

Dunn has described Kloss as “a beautiful person inside and out. She has this energy about her that is so strong and effective you can’t help but be happy in her company. I always turn to her if I need cheering up.”

Taylor Swift famously has a “squad” of friends, including some of the biggest names in the modeling industry.

caption Taylor Swift with her “squad” of friends, including Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Lily Aldridge.

According to Insider, since the mid-2010s, Taylor Swift has been known for her star-studded friend group, dubbed the “squad.” Swift performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013 and 2014, where she likely met Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and Lily Aldridge.

Swift was very public about her friendships, and the model friend group posted plenty of photos of their adventures on social media.

Reflecting on her era of “squad” photos, Swift acknowledged in a 2019 interview with Elle, “In my twenties I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone.”

Today, one of the most iconic friendship groups in the modeling world includes Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid.

caption Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid.

With all three models emerging from reality TV, Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters have grown their careers to each land a spot on Forbes’ highest-paid models list, with Jenner at No. 1.

The iconic friendship group is often photographed traveling the world together, and they often write about their close bond on their personal social media accounts.

In an interview with fashion photographer Mario Testino, Jenner said, “Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling, but Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working. It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years.”

Kendall Jenner is also close friends with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Cara Delevingne.

caption Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Hailey Bieber.

In February, Justin Bieber appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and played “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” where stars must answer questions truthfully or eat unappealing foods and drinks.

When faced with either eating a bull’s penis, or ranking his wife’s friends – Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Kendall Jenner – from favorite to least favorite, Bieber chose to rank the women, placing Jenner first, Hadid second, and Delevingne last.

Placing Jenner in first makes the most sense since the duo has matching tattoos and Jenner attended Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina.

Cara Delevingne has recently bonded with Kaia Gerber, who followed in her mother Cindy Crawford’s footsteps and has quickly taken the modeling industry by storm.

caption Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne film a TikTok while in quarantine. source tommy.dorfman/TikTok

Kaia Gerber has quickly risen to modeling fame and befriended plenty of big names along the way, including Cara Delevingne.

During Milan Fashion Week, Delevingne posted a photo to Instagram of the two interlocking toes, declaring them “solemates.”

Recently, the duo appeared to have spent time quarantining together, posting TikToks dances and skits of the latest trends.