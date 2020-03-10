LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of the Idaho Democratic primary

- source
- Idaho is one of six states conducting Democratic primaries and caucuses tonight.
- Polls close at 8 p.m. local Mountain Time and 10 p.m. ET.
- We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real-time updating automatically.
Idaho Democratic primary results:
Catch up on live coverage from the primary:
While you’re waiting for Idaho results, head over to our main results page to catch up on all the action from today’s primaries.
Pre-primary:
What’s at stake in the primary?
Democrats allocate most of their pledged delegates proportionally by legislative district, in addition to allocating at-large and PLEO (party leader and elected official) delegates based on the statewide vote breakdown.
Idaho allocates a very small share, with just 20 pledged delegates to the convention. Thirteen of Idaho’s delegates are allocated between the state’s two congressional districts and seven at-large and PLEO delegates are allocated statewide.
As in most other states, candidates must earn over the minimum threshold of 15% of the vote in a given district or statewide to earn any delegates at all.
Who does the polling say is ahead?
A Data for Progress poll released on March 9, the only Idaho Democratic primary poll from this cycle, showed VP Joe Biden with the support of 51% of likely Idaho Democratic primary voters compared to 47% for Sen. Bernie Sanders. The poll, conducted from March 7 to March 9, had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.4 percentage points.
FiveThirtyEight’s primary election forecast projects that Biden has a 7 in 10 (70%) chance of winning the most delegates out of Idaho compared to a 1 in 3 (36%) chance for Sen. Bernie Sanders.