Is Idaho home to the next Napa Valley? I spent a day touring its award-winning wine region, and found it just might be.

caption The Snake River Wine Valley. source Shutterstock

Idaho is home to a thriving wine industry: The state has 60 wineries and produces almost 132,000 gallons of wine a year.

The Snake River Valley, which is 40 minutes from Boise, is home to many award-winning wines.

I went to five of its wineries and was pleasantly surprised by how good the wines were, as well as how many different kinds the region grows.

This story is part of our Next Stop series, in which Insider visits the 10 hottest US destinations for 2020. Click here to read more and see all the places we’re exploring.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“We have way more grapes than potatoes on this side of the state,” Samantha Maxey of Snake River Wine Tours told me, before carting me around on a tour of five different wineries in the Snake River Wine Valley outside of Boise, Idaho.

If you’re reading this outside of the state, you may not have known that Idaho wine even exists, but it just might be the most underrated wine-producing region in the US.

Maxey says it’s one of the fastest-growing wine regions in the US. According to the Idaho Wine Commission, the number of Idaho wineries has increased by almost 58% in the last decade.

Samantha Maxey of Snake River Wine Tours said that Idaho wines are slowly popping up on menus across the country

On a recent trip to New York City, Maxey said she saw a local wine on the menu at Terroir, a well-known and respected wine bar in Tribeca.

And judging by the two very knowledgeable couples on the same tour as me – who were buying the wines we were trying by the case, and recounting tales of lavish wine-tasting trips, massive wine cellars, and special wine fridges – there must be something to Idaho wine.

caption Petit Verdot being poured at Fujishin Family Cellars. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Was I uncovering a local secret here?

Food and Wine calls Snake River Valley “America’s next must-visit wine region,” while Travel and Leisure says it’s “producing some of the most surprisingly tasty wines in the US.”

Today, the area, which is about 40 minutes from Boise, encompasses 8,263 square miles, of which 1,125 are planted with grapes.

To make good wine, one must first grow good grapes. And for that, both the weather and soil need to be just right. Apparently, both of those things are perfect in the Snake River Valley, which, similarly to Spain, has hot summer days, cold nights, and little rainfall, a trifecta that’s especially conducive to grape-growing. Its cold winters that allow vines to go dormant are also helpful, as is its high elevation and volcanic soil.

Idaho is best-known for producing Syrah, Viognier, Merlot, Riesling and Chardonnay, as well as the occasional Tempranillo and Malbec

I saw almost every wine varietal during my day in the area. Idahoan winemakers seem to be an experimental bunch.

caption Barrels of wine at Koenig Vineyards. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

The history of wine-making in Idaho actually goes pretty far back: French and German immigrants were successfully producing fine wines around 1864, winning awards and making a name for the region. However, Prohibition is said to have shut them all down, and wine-making wasn’t really picked back up again in Idaho until the 1970s.

Today, the Snake River Valley and its Sunnyslope Wine Trail is home to around 56 vineyards and wineries, of which I was told that only two are commercial. The rest are family-owned.

During the tour, I made stops at five wineries, all around Caldwell, Idaho: Huston Vineyards; Bitner Vineyards; Koenig Vineyards; Fujishin Family Cellars; and Ste. Chappelle.

caption The Snake River Valley is around Caldwell and Nampa, Idaho. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

At Bitner Vineyards, a terrace overlooking the valley beckons with firepits. The owner, Ron Bitner, is also a renowned entomologist who specializes in bees and pollination; the winery doubles as a farm and bee habitat.

According to his website, he bought the 15-acre plot of land solely for the views, but started planting Riesling and Chardonnay in 1981 at a wine-growing neighbor’s behest and has since expanded to make Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Syrah, and Viognier, to name a few.

As a group, we decided that while the Chardonnay wasn’t our favorite, the Tempranillo was very good, and, though light in color, full-bodied.

Ste. Chapelle was the most imposing winery of the bunch, built to resemble a French chateau with church-like arched windows and an octagonal tasting room, sitting atop a hill overlooking the valley. Founded in 1975, it’s one of the oldest wineries in the area and claims to be the largest winery in Idaho.

While Ste. Chapelle makes a wide range of wines, it is best known for its Riesling, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah.

I had a delightful sparkling Blanc de Blanc here, but the light and fruity Panoramic Idaho Rosé was the day’s winner for me. That said, I am a rosé girl who will drink it well past summer.

caption Ste. Chapelle has church-like arched windows and an octagonal tasting room. source Sophie-Clair Hoeller/Insider

Winemaker Martin Fujishin worked for Greg Koenig before opening his own winery, Fujishin Family Cellars, in 2009. Its website ponders, “The question is no longer ‘can you make wine in Idaho?’ It has become ‘how has this incredible region been kept a secret for so long?'”

The winery is known for its Viognier, Petit Verdot, and Chardonnay selections, to name a few.

While everyone in my group decided to try all three Chardonnays available to taste and delighted in their crispness, I’m more of a red wine drinker and really enjoyed the oaky Petit Verdot, which Fujishin describes as “rustic.”

Huston Vineyard‘s tasting room is small but cozy, and is run by husband and wife Gregg and Mary Alger, who say they’re farmers, first and foremost, but were inspired to grow wine after a road trip through California. They opened Huston, named after a nearby town, in 2011, and sell two lines of wine: Chicken Dinner – a collection of red, white, and rosé wines named after the Chicken Dinner Road the winery is located on – and the Huston Vineyard series, which includes everything from a dry Riesling to a Malbec.

The rosé here was a bit sweet for my liking, but I did enjoy the Cabernet Sauvignon, closely followed by the Syrah.

caption A Cabernet Sauvignon being poured at Huston Vineyards. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Koenig Vineyards, which was opened by an architect in 1995, resembles an Italian villa, with a huge marble fountain greeting visitors at the entrance, a giant game of chess on a perfectly manicured lawn, and a tower guests can climb up for stunning views of the surrounding vines.

Koenig is not just well-known for its wine, but also for its Koenig Distillery vodka, brandy, and whiskey – all of which were for sale in the bustling tasting room, alongside its Viognier, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Riesling, Sangiovese, Petite Sirah, Chardonnay, and dessert wines.

While I admit that things were getting fuzzy by the time we reached Koenig, the last stop of the day, I do remember enjoying the Syrah, which was a surprisingly refreshing red. I also found that ice wine, made with frozen-on-the-vine grapes, was not for me and very sweet (though it is a dessert wine).

caption The tasting room at Koenig Vineyards. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

In a blind taste test I wouldn’t have known that any of the wines I tried were from a little-known, underdog wine region like Idaho’s Snake River Valley

Like I said, though I love drinking wine, I’m no wine expert. That said, in my opinion, the wine I sampled on the tour was very good, the scenery bucolic, the company friendly. And in general, tastings were laid-back and casual, though everyone was incredibly knowledgeable and enthusiastic about wine, and overjoyed by being able to share their slice of underrated American wine country with newcomers.

Only 40 minutes from Boise, it’s a day trip well worth your time, but you better go now before word spreads.