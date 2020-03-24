Idris Elba slams a conspiracy theory that claims celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus

caption Idris Elba recently tested positive for the coronavirus. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic

During a recent Instagram live video, actor Idris Elba slammed a conspiracy theory accusing people of receiving financial compensation for sharing their coronavirus diagnoses.

“This idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus? That’s absolute bulls—,” Elba, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, said.

“People wanna spread that as if it’s news. That’s stupid,” the actor added.

Elba’s video came after rapper Cardi B spoke about the conspiracy during her own Instagram live this past weekend, telling her followers she wonders if the government is paying people to say they have it.

Later in the video, Elba reminded his followers that the ongoing global pandemic “isn’t a movie.”

“I’m not an actor right now. I’m just a human being and I just happen to be in the public eye,” Elba said, adding, “So I want people to understand that this is very real. I feel like I saved people from getting it by doing that test early.”

Elba’s impassioned response came after rapper Cardi B seemingly spoke up in favor of the conspiracy theory during an Instagram live of her own this past weekend.

While speaking about the coronavirus, the outspoken “Money” rapper demanded more action from the government.

“While we’re quarantining at home, what is the government doing? Is y’all spraying s— in the streets? Is y’all gonna start taking our temperatures?” Cardi said about the government’s response to the coronavirus. “How am I supposed to know I have the coronavirus?”

The rapper went on to say she suspected people were being paid to say they had it, adding, “If y’all are… pay me too.”

Elba is not the only celebrity to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and more have all spoken out about testing positive, encouraging people to social distance and wash their hands. Most recently, Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba also said she tested positive.