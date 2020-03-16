Idris Elba tested positive for the coronavirus

caption Actor Idris Elba Idris Elba stars in “Luther,” several Marvel films, and the “Fast and Furious” franchise. source Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for the coronavirus, he revealed in a video on Twitter.

“I feel ok,” he wrote in the caption. “I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, was in the video next to him. The actor said she has not been tested yet.

Elba reminded people watching to practice social distancing, since people who aren’t showing symptoms can still spread the coronavirus.

Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a video posted to Twitter on Monday morning, Elba told his followers about the diagnosis. His wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, appeared next to him in the video.

“So look, this morning I got some test results back for [the] coronavirus, and it came back positive,” Elba says. “And it sucks. Listen, I’m doing OK. Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’s doing OK.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???????????????? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” Elba continues. “I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive.”

Though Elba did not mention names, he was likely referring to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Elba was photographed at an event with Mrs. Trudeau on March 4.

Elba says he quarantined himself immediately after learning that a person he was in contact with had tested positive themselves.

“Look, this is serious, you know?” Elba says in the video. “Now is the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it, OK? Now is the real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

A recent study found that “many coronavirus patients are passing the virus before showing symptoms.” For a guide on how to practice social distancing, read Insider’s report here.

“We’ve told our families,” Elba said. “They’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues. And, you know, transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed, you should do something about it, all right? It’s really important.”

Right now, the US is lagging behind other countries when it comes to testing for the coronavirus. Some celebrities, like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were able to get testing quickly (in part due to their prominent public status, and in part due to them being in Australia when they needed a diagnosis).

“Look, we live in a divided world right now,” Elba continued. “We can all feel it. It’s been bulls—. But now’s the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those that have lost people that they love, to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real, all right?”

“I just wanted to share my news with you guys and I will keep you updated with how I’m doing, but so far we’re feeling OK,” he concluded. “All right man, stay positive. Don’t freak out.”

Insider did not immediately hear back from Elba’s representatives when asked for comment.