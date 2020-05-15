IKEA has released 6 ways to make forts out of furniture and home objects

caption Upgrade your next fort with IKEA’s suggestions. source Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty

IKEA released six fort designs you can build with their furniture.

You can also replace their furniture with whatever you have on hand.

IKEA Russia created these designs in collaboration with creative agency Instinct as part of a campaign that encourages people to stay home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

IKEA is really doing its part to brighten up lockdown. First, it released the recipe for its world-famous Swedish meatballs and gravy, and now it has published instructions on how to make six different kinds of fort.

IKEA Russia created the fort designs in collaboration with advertising agency Instinct as part of a quarantine campaign encouraging people to stay home. In typical IKEA style, instructions are simple, consisting only of images.

Each fort uses IKEA products as well as items that can be found at home, from blankets to books. While you can get all the products at IKEA, these can also be replaced with non-IKEA furnishings.

Keep scrolling to see the six different fort designs.

The Höuse design uses an IKEA Ölmstad table, which can be switched out for any table. You’ll just need a sheet, a few books, and laundry pins.

caption HÖUSE. source Instinct

Cåmpingtent takes a more rustic, outdoorsy approach to the fort by using a Mulig clothing rack. The inside, however, is elevated with an octopus-shaped hanging dryer and a string of lights.

caption CÅMPINGTENT. source Instinct

Cåve, which uses a chair, sheet, and some books and pillows, is probably the most traditional fort of the bunch.

caption CÅVE. source Instinct

The Wigwåm is a teepee-shaped fort based around the Tjusig coat rack. A string of lights at the entrance adds a whimsical touch.

caption WIGWÅM. source Instinct

The Förtress is probably the most complex fort, suggesting a Lego-like rearrangement of the Landskrona couch’s cushions.

caption FÖRTRESS. source Instinct

The Cåstle fort is the most ostentatious one, as well as the most involved. You’ll need four chairs and a coat rack to complete this spacious design.