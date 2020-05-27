An Ikea store in Germany let 800 people pray in its parking lot to celebrate Eid while social distancing

- Eid is the celebration of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, observed by Muslims.
- While mosques and other places of worship have reopened in Germany, people must still practice social distancing.
- For optimal space, one mosque in Germany asked its local Ikea if they could use its empty parking lot to pray.
- The Ikea store in Wetzlar, a town near Frankfurt, agreed to let hundreds of people celebrate Eid in its parking lot on Sunday.
- According to the BBC, almost 800 people attended the mass prayer.
- Ahead of the celebration, attendees were reminded to maintain social distance and wear masks. They were told not to use bathrooms, that no children under 12 were allowed, and to stay home if they felt ill.
- In a statement on Facebook, the mosque thanked the local police, the Ikea store, regulatory office, and those who helped organize the celebration.
