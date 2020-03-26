This $129 haircare set is definitely a splurge, but it made my dull, dry hair feel like a spool of silk

caption The Iles Formula Signature Collection ($129) is the brainchild of celebrity hairdresser Wendy Iles. source Iles Formula

Dull, flat, frizzy hair is something I know all too well. In a last-ditch effort to bring my hair back to life, I bought the Iles Formula Signature Collection ($129), a set of shampoo, conditioner, and serum.

I never thought I’d pay this much for a set of haircare products, but even after just one use, my hair was shinier, fuller, and felt healthier.

I’m not suggesting everyone needs to spend a lot of money on their haircare routine, but this set has worked so well for me that I don’t regret paying for it. I’ll definitely buy it again when it runs out.

I don’t know exactly when, but sometime over the past few months I realized my hair was looking rather lackluster. I’ve always had naturally thin, wavy hair, but it seemed thinner, flatter, and more brittle than usual. It needed some extra TLC, but I didn’t really know where to start. I looked into hair masks, supplements, and serums to boost shine and give my hair some volume. It wasn’t until a particularly enlightening haircut appointment that I was introduced to a treatment that would give me almost immediate results: the Iles Formula Signature Collection.

Iles Formula is a haircare brand founded by Wendy Iles, a celebrity hairdresser who’s been in the industry for years. While working with high-profile clients who were seen walking on red carpets and photographed in magazines, Wendy needed high-performance haircare that would ensure her clients always put their best tresses forward. She spent ten years sourcing ingredients and testing different combinations before ultimately landing on the formula for what we know now (and can purchase ourselves) as the Iles Formula.

The ingredients

caption Silk protein is one of the star ingredients in all of the Iles Formula products. source Iles Formula/Facebook

The Iles Formula Signature Collection is the brand’s bread and butter. The three-step system features a shampoo, conditioner, and finishing serum – and it’s pretty much all you need for your softest, shiniest hair yet.

All of the products are loaded with luxurious ingredients I had never seen in my hair products before, like pracaxi oil, tucuma seed butter, and silk proteins. The shampoo itself is free of sulfates, parabens, and silicone; sulfates are what make our shampoos foam up, and while they’re very effective at giving our hair that squeaky clean feeling, they can strip the natural oils from your strands and scalp leaving them parched and prone to producing even more oil. To give the effect of a good lather without the negative side effects, Iles uses liquids derived from vegetable roots to add a little fizz to the formula.

All of the products in the collection feature the same combination of replenishing ingredients, like vitamin B5 for added moisture, oils for calming frizz and adding shine, and silk protein for instant softness. Yes, you read that right, silk protein. Hydrolyzed silk proteins are used to condition hair, keeping it voluminous and bouncy.

My experience using the haircare set

Not to be dramatic here, but after using the Iles Formula Signature Collection, my hair felt like spools of satin. It was thicker, softer, and as smooth as my silk pillow; I honestly could not stop touching it. To use, I wash and condition my hair then follow up by scrunching a bit of the finishing serum into my damp hair, concentrating on the ends of my strands and letting it air dry.

Since using these products, I’ve also cut down the number of times I wash my hair per week. I used to shampoo and condition every day, but I’ve been able to cut it down to every other day because my hair just doesn’t need it anymore. While I don’t wash my hair daily anymore, I do still use the serum every morning. That being said, I’ve had my set since November and there’s still a substantial amount of each product left four months later.

The bottom line

I know $129 is a lot of money to spend on your hair. I’m sure there are a lot of other products that work well on other hair types that are much cheaper. Personally, none of the other shampoos and conditioners I have used in the past have had such a positive effect on my hair. So, instead of always spending money on new formulas that I end up only using half of before I realize they’re not really working for me, I’m committed to sticking to Iles Formula.

If you want to try the products without spending $100, I’d start with the conditioner. It’s considered the brand’s signature product and is loaded with nourishing ingredients like antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, Vitamin B5, and a host of oils to infuse hair with moisture on the spot.