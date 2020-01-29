‘I’ll stay with you’: Grateful netizens thank JJ Lin’s and Stefanie Sun for encouraging Wuhan medical staff with touching song

As China battles the deadly Wuhan virus outbreak, netizens are praising Singaporean stars JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun for writing a Chinese song to encourage medical staff working in cities under lockdown.
Hospital staff in Wuhan made the news last week after photos and videos of their exhausting working conditions surfaced online, with some staff resorting to wearing adult diapers instead of visiting the bathroom to cope with the overwhelming number of patients.
Titled “Stay With You”, the three-and-a-half minute song, published on Tuesday (Jan 28), features lyrics like “the coldest days will pass”, “I’ll stay with you”, and “tomorrow will be clearer”. It ends with the message: “With love that won’t leave, no city is imprisoned”.
The music video for the song, which includes an image of medical staff rushing a patient on a stretcher down a hospital hallway, was viewed 687,000 times within a day.
In an Instagram post, Sun said the song was addressed to frontline staff working to contain the outbreak, adding: “It’s been hard on all of you, thank you for all your hard work”.
几天前收到JJ的来电，他想写一首歌，致敬前线所有人员。Stay With You是我们一份心意。谢谢你们，辛苦了。 @jjlin
In his own Instagram post, Lin – who previously penned two songs after disasters hit China and Taiwan in 2008 and 2015 – added: “No matter the challenge, love will always prevail. I’ll stay with you”.
Online, netizens thanked the singers for the “touching and meaningful” gesture, praising the stars for using their music to “spread love and hope”.
Others said the song gave them “the power to carry on”.
You can watch the full music video here:
