An Illinois gym owner lent out $40,000 of equipment so members could train from home

An Illinois gym closed down amid the coronavirus outbreak, but lent out $40,000 worth of equipment to members who wanted to train from home.

Be Strong Gym owner Drew Whitted told CNN that 80 members cleared out the entire gym in less than two hours.

He said he urged members to take items they knew they’d use every day, so members grabbed everything from weights and barbells to exercise bikes and other machines.

“Everything in the gym is gone; anything everybody wanted, we gave it up,” Whitted told The Bloomington Pantagraph.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An Illinois gym emptied its weight room of $40,000 of equipment, loaning it out to members so they can lift from home while they shelter in place.

Be Strong Gym in Bloomington shut down last month, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order forcing non-essential businesses to close.

Illinois has confirmed more than 23,000 coronavirus cases and has reported 868 deaths so far.

But gym owner Drew Whitted told CNN he wanted to make sure his members didn’t miss their workouts. He offered to allow members to sign up for equipment to take home with them while the gym stays shuttered.

In total, 80 members cleared out the entire gym in less than two hours, Whitted said. They took everything from weights and barbells to machines like exercise bikes and rowers.

“Everything in the gym is gone; anything everybody wanted, we gave it up,” Whitted told The Bloomington Pantagraph.

He told CNN he urged members to take the equipment they loved most, and things “they knew they were going to use every day.”

He also said he’s paying his eight employees in full despite the shutdown – no matter how long it lasts. His trainers are still working and offering several online workouts daily for members.

“My staff will not miss a single dollar for their paycheck for as long as it takes,” Whitted told CNN.