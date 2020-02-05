Important Announcement Regarding the Datelines of ASIA APPAREL EXPO In 2020

BERLIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 5 February 2020 – Please be advised that the 2020 edition of ASIA APPAREL EXPO , which was due to take place later this month at MESSE BERLIN, Germany, will be re-scheduled to a mid-year dateline of JUNE 23-25, 2020 , and the trade expo will now take place in Halls 1.1 and 2.1 at MESSE BERLIN.





The serious international medical concerns related to the outbreak and spread of novel coronavirus from China have dictated that public health and safety of exhibitors and visitors must take priority, and therefore ASIA APPAREL EXPO will not take place, as previously advertised, in Berlin from February 18-20.





This major Asian apparel sourcing trade show has taken place in Berlin annually over the last eight years and has become an important resource for European buyers to meet Asian based production partners and we are confident that the new datelines in June 2020 will provide continued business opportunities for the suppliers and buyers.





Organiser

Comasia Limited

Tel: (852) 2700 6726

Email: cs@asiaapparelexpo.com



