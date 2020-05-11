In new video, Mahathir says he quit Bersatu because the party rejected and lost trust in him

“Many people do not understand why I quit. I quit because my own party had rejected me,” former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said. Facebook screengrab

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has revealed the reason behind his departure from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

In a new video uploaded to Facebook, the 94-year-old said that he quit as chairman of Bersatu in February because the party’s members clashed with him over a decision to leave the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to work with Barisan Nasional (BN).

PH had defeated BN in the 2018 General Election, which saw Mahathir being elected to prime minister for the second time.

According to a translation by New Straits Times, Mahathir said in Malay that the idea to leave PH “did not have a good basis“.

“Many people do not understand why I quit. I quit because my own party had rejected me. They made a decision that clashed with my advice. It meant that the party had lost their trust in me. In that situation, I cannot remain as Bersatu chairman,” he reportedly said.

“PH was the party that won GE14. Why should we suddenly reject and cooperate with the defeated party? The party that is involved with corruption, the stealing of money and others,” NST quoted him as saying.

Saying that the party “did not care about my opinion and left PH”, Mahathir added that he decided to quit after considering what had transpired.

The Star also quoted Mahathir as saying that he had quit as both Bersatu and Pakatan chairman, but later returned to Bersatu after he was asked to reconsider.

“I came back as Bersatu chairman, but not as chairman of Pakatan Harapan because we had left the coalition and they fell because of our decision, ” he reportedly said.

You can watch the video here:

Read also: