10 popular industries where the coronavirus has pretty much wiped out summer internships

caption Travel and tourism internship openings have declined by 92% on Glassdoor. source Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus outbreak has caused the number of internship openings to shrink.

Glassdoor researched the monthly change in internship hiring on its site across 27 industries.

They found that all industries saw at least some decline in internship postings, but declines were worse in some industries than others.

Openings in travel and tourism jobs have seen the largest single-month drop in internship openings, with a decline of 92%.

Summer usually means internships for college students looking to gain some work experience, but the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to slash their internship hiring.

Glassdoor looked at the change in the number of internship openings across industries from March 9 to April 13, finding that every industry had some reduction in openings over that month on its website.

Overall, the company has seen a 52% decline of internship openings during that month, showing the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on hiring.

Travel and tourism jobs saw the largest change, with a decline in openings by 92% in a single month. Information technology had the second-largest decline at 76%.

Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor senior economic research analyst, explained why some of these industries have seen a large reduction in openings.

“Internship hiring in the travel & tourism industry, for instance, has virtually disappeared since early March as global and domestic travel has essentially come to a screeching halt,” Stansell told Business Insider. “Declines in internship hiring in the information technology and civil engineering sectors are likely tied to employers needing to prioritize the acquisition and retention of more tenured talent to focus on more business-critical programs and projects.”

Out of the 27 industries from Glassdoor’s analysis, 16 saw declines in internship openings between 50 and 60%. This includes banking and financial services at 58% and facilities at 60%.

Stansell said people who are searching for an internship but might not be able to get one in the next few months can still work on their resumes, network with companies, and build up their skills.

The following chart shows the 10 industries that have seen the largest declines in internship openings between March 9 and April 13: