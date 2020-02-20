An influencer’s side-by-side makeup look shows how much beauty trends have changed since 2016

caption Ashley Quiroz is an influencer with more than 324,000 subscribers on YouTube. source AshGhotCakessTV

Influencer Ashley Quiroz created a split makeup look to show how drastically makeup trends have changed since 2016.

On one side of her face, she applied dark lipstick, matte foundation, heavy eye makeup, and sparkling highlighter.

On the other side, she opted for a natural-looking base, simple eye makeup, fluffy eyebrows, and tinted lip gloss.

According to Quiroz, beauty trends are “more than just makeup,” as they can represent periods of people’s lives.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Makeup trends come and go, and beauty lovers don’t often look back once a style has disappeared.

Influencer Ashley Quiroz, on the other hand, recently got nostalgic for 2016 – a time when highlighter was brighter than ever, and most influencers still got along.

In a YouTube video posted on Friday, Quiroz applied different makeup looks to each side of her face to show how 2020 makeup trends differ from those popular in 2016.

Influencer Ashley Quiroz said in her YouTube video that beauty trends are ‘more than just makeup’ to her

To achieve the 2016 side of her split-face makeup look, Quiroz first used Dipbrow pomade from Anastasia Beverly Hills to achieve the famous “Instagram” brow, which is light in the front and dark towards the tip. She later applied matte foundation, heavy eye shadow, winged liner, red liquid lipstick, and sparkling highlighter.

On the left side of her face, however, she went much lighter, as 2020 beauty is all about looking natural. She used a light-coverage foundation, concealer, neutral eye shadow, barely-there liner, and tinted lip gloss. She also enhanced her face with pink blush and sequins around her eyes, and filled in her brows lightly with a pencil and gel.

According to Quiroz, she can see both makeup styles working in 2020, though she personally prefers the lighter look. She also said in her video that the different trends are “more than just makeup” to her.

“This was such an iconic time in the beauty community,” she said while pointing to the 2016 side of her face. “It just really represents like two different people to me – this is like two very different times in my life.”

“It’s more than just makeup, you guys,” she continued. “These are like memories. These are experiences that we had.”

Many beauty trends from the 2010s are already disappearing

Makeup is a personal thing – people apply products in their own way that suits their preferences and needs. But as is the case with fashion, music, and tons of other hobbies, trends come and go.

The beauty industry exploded throughout the 2010s, especially in part due to influencers and YouTubers. As a result, numerous beauty trends began – for example, the highlighting fad, which inspired glowing cheekbones and shining noses in 2016. Even earlier, in 2014, “Instagram brows” had just about everyone on the internet creating a shading effect above their eyes.

Now, however, people are starting to avoid those beauty trends and other heavy makeup techniques started in the 2010s. Instead, consumers are seemingly ditching makeup in favor of buzzy skin-care products – many of which claim to be eco-friendly, as Insider previously reported. Natural-inspired beauty trends, like no-makeup makeup, are also on the rise.

Representatives for Ashley Quiroz did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.