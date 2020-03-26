An influencer who licked a toilet seat is now reportedly in hospital with the coronavirus

caption Larz filmed himself licking a toilet seat in a public restroom. source GayShawnMendes / Twitter

An influencer who goes by Larz says he is in hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

He took part in the bizarre “Coronavirus Challenge” of licking a toilet seat just a few days before being hospitalized.

He tweeted “I tested positive for Coronavirus” from his now deactivated Twitter account, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media influencer Larz told his followers he had been hospitalized for catching the coronavirus. The news came just a few days after he filmed himself licking a toilet seat in a public bathroom as part of a bizarre “Coronavirus Challenge.”

The 21-year-old from California tweeted “I tested positive for Coronavirus,” according to the Daily Mail, but his Twitter account @GayShawnMendes has now been suspended.

He also uploaded a video to his Instagram account that appears to show him lying in a hospital bed and “doped up” on medication. However, his Instagram page is also full of badly edited photographs of him hanging out with celebrities, so his claims should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The challenge started as an obvious ploy for attention from TikTok and Instagram influencer Ava Lousie. She filmed herself licking a plane toilet seat, adding the caption: “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane.”

She told Insider she did it for “clout” because she didn’t want coronavirus getting more attention than her. She added that “hot blondes” can recover from anything so there was “no harm done.”

In a followup video called “Why I licked the toilet seat, now I’m running for president,” Ava Louise said she was trolling the mainstream media with the stunt and the toilet seat she licked was on a sugar daddy’s plane. She also said “Darwinism is doing its job” by “knocking out” boomers.

“You’re all so f—ing stupid,” she said. “There’s a reason coronavirus is taking out people over 50, because you’re all idiots who ruined our country, our economy, and raise clout-chasing idiots like me, the person you all hate so much.”

Another tasteless prank some young wannabe influencers are taking part in is coughing on produce in supermarkets, according to the New York Post.

One 26-year-old man, named Cody Pfister, was charged with making a terrorist threat after filming himself licking a shelf of toiletries in Walmart on March 11, the Daily Mail reported.