Coronavirus influencers are a thing now. You knew it would happen.

- photo provided by Jada Hai Phong Nguyen
- Influencers are posing in face masks and trendy outfits and hashtagging #coronavirus
- Some of the social media stars are also sharing facts about the virus and tips on how to avoid it.
- The sale of facemasks has spiked in China and around the world.
Some influencers are now sharing photos donning surgical masks and #coronavirus. You knew it was coming.
On Tuesday, Instagrammer Jada Hai Phong Nguyen shared a photo pairing her black mask with a checkered black and white pants and crop top. It has since gained over 1000 likes.
So sad. #coronavirus ???????? There are 81 death so far and it is estimated 100k people are already infected. China has isolated the city with most case identified but number of them are believed to have already left the city with the virus. Spreading awareness in our communities to fight this outbreak is very important. I want to bring this important information to you as we think alot of people are still unaware abt this issue and it's spreading very quickly everywhere around the world. Here are few things that u should do to protect yourself : 1. Wear Mask ( Use the right one ( I use Cambridge Mask N99 pro from UK and KF94 ( made in Korea). 2. Wash your hands often with soap for at least 30s. I bring handwash gel when i go out too. 3. Avoid touching ur mouth, nose and eyes with unwashed hand. 4. Avoid contact with sick people. 5. Against the wildlife animal eating culture. 6. Drink plenty of water ( liquid) and vitamin. To protect other : 1. Stay home while u r sick 2. Avoid close contact with other 3. Cover your mouth n nose with tissue when u cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue away in the trash and wash your hand. 4. Clean and disinfect objects and surface. Those day I just stay home with my baby @clio.lapug eventho it Lunar new year here. ???????????? #prayfortheworld. . . . . . . . . #outbreak #godsaveus #jadapositive # breaking news #pray #mask #cambridgemask #n99 #protectyourself
She advised her followers to avoid the virus by wearing a mask (she uses the Cambridge Mask N99 Pro, apparently) and to wash their hands. She also wants her followers to avoid contact with sick people and to cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing.
In an interview, the Vietnam-based Instagram model said that she decided to share the photo because so many people, even her family, are still uninformed about the seriousness of the outbreak.
“Now they know,” she wrote. “I’m happy.”
Pairing her mask with a plaid skirt, Instagram-user Jeii_pong appeared to be standing in Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday. She’s gotten more than 32,000 likes.
Adena Wilson, adenawilson.ph on Instagram, told her fans that “PREVENTION is better than cure.”
PREVENTION is better than cure . Let’s pray that we can get through this together. All stores MASK OUT OF STOCK ???????????? Video on my YouTube channel Don’t forget do subscribe ???????? Adena Wilson link on my profile . . . . . . #travelblogger #travel #cebu #philippines #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak #cebu #cebublog #cebuvlogger #blog #blogger #vlogger #philippines #igers #igph #igersph
More than 7,900 people have been infected with the disease that has already claimed 170 lives.
Cases have spread to every province and region in China, with the total in mainland China overtaking the number of people infected during the 2003 SARS outbreak there.
While sales of facemasks have spiked in China and around the world, wearing one is not as effective as hand-washing and avoiding contact with people who may be infected.
