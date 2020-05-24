Tana Mongeau is the latest influencer to join OnlyFans and charge fans for uncensored lewd content

caption Tana Mongeau and her best friend Ashly Schwan launched OnlyFans accounts at the same time. source Screenshot Instagram/@tanamongeau

YouTuber Tana Mongeau announced to her 5.4 million Instagram followers that she “couldn’t fumble the OnlyFans bag,” confirming suspicions that she was launching a pay-to-view page of nude content on the platform that has lured in online celebrities seeking new revenue streams during quarantine.

Amateur porn creators have observed rising interest in their OnlyFans content during quarantine, BuzzFeed News reports, and Mongeau is one of the most-followed influencers to join the platform, ranking only below Blac Chyna, who has 16.4 million Instagram followers.

Mongeau and her best friend Ashly Schwan, who has more than 450,000 Instagram followers of her own, launched their pages “Tana Uncensored” and “Ashly’s Knockers” at the same time with a joint photoshoot.

So far, Mongeau is offering $74 of video content, and Schwan is offering $154 of photo and video content. Mongeau advertised a $5, 7-second video on Twitter, where she has 2.2 million followers.

Tana Mongeau has joined the growing roster of top-tier influencers and reality stars who are marketing their nude and lewd content on OnlyFans. The YouTuber with over 5.4 million Instagram followers announced on May 23 that her page “Tana Uncensored” would let fans see her “in a way you truly never have before.”

“I just couldn’t fumble the OnlyFans bag,” Mongeau told followers on her Instagram story. “Swipe up.”

The announcement confirmed suspicions that Mongeau, 21, would join OnlyFans. The Paris Hilton mentee has posted semi-nude pictures to social media for years, alluded to “slutty s— coming” on Twitter in recent days, and wore a “Born for Porn” crop top to the 2019 Pornhub Awards, where she was nominated for “Top Celebrity” on the world’s most-visited pornography site despite never appearing in any professional porn productions.

Particularly during quarantine, a trend of influencers joining OnlyFans has emerged – and the NSFW business is booming

Mongeau isn’t the only well-known influencer to pivot to OnlyFans, and during quarantine the site has experienced more traffic and better profits for its creators both big and small, BuzzFeed News reported. OnlyFans has also become a cultural phenomenon, with stars like Beyoncé name-dropping it in Billboard-charting rap verses.

Reality star Blac Chyna, who has 16.4 million Instagram followers and is mother to Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, has an OnlyFans. So do married “Love & Hip Hop” stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena, rappers Casanova and The-Dream, “Real Housewives” star Dorinda Medley, and influencer Caroline Calloway.

When Mongeau announced her OnlyFans entrance, she did so alongside her influencer BFF Ashly Schwan, who has over 450,000 Instagram followers of her own. Both of them used the “Linktree” free bio link tool as landing pages for their NSFW (“not safe for work”) brands, which are “Tana Uncensored” and “Ashly’s Knockers” (last year Schwan announced her successful breast augmentation surgery), respectively.

Both Mongeau and Schwan are operating their OnlyFans pages like pay-per-view catalogues. It’s free to subscribe to them, but you pay to unlock most of the explicit content, minus a few sexy freebie photos. Many OnlyFans creators offer monthly subscriptions, including Chyna, who offers a $50 monthly subscription and bundle deals, and Calloway, who charges $49.99 to unlock her content each month.

Within 24 hours of launching her page, Mongeau was offering $74 of video content, including a 7-second video for $5, which she advertised on Twitter as capturing her bare breasts (although many replies on Twitter include angry responses about how most of what you can see in the video is already free on Mongeau’s Instagram). Meanwhile, Schwan has uploaded $154 of video and photo content.

YALL BROKE THE SITE I CANT EVEN GO LIVE RN WERE ON THE FUCKING PHONE WITH THEM!!!! BREAKING RECORDS……… hold up but just know the first live will be iconic ???? — TANA UNCENSORED (@tanamongeau) May 24, 2020

The two have already collaborated on lewd livestreams together, two of which are available for purchase on Mongeau’s page ($25 for 16 minutes, $44 for 2 minutes of smoking a “backwood” – a type of marijuana – accompanied by “nip slips and titty shaking”). The two are also marketing VIP packages – for $200, Schwan will engage in unlimited chats with the buyer and give them access to exclusive content and requests for custom content.

According to Mongeau’s Twitter, she and Schwan’s initial livestream was overwhelmed with so many site visitors that it “broke the site” and brought record-breaking traffic to their profiles. A representative of OnlyFans didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Already, some of the content has been leaked from Mongeau’s account to Twitter, and the platform has struggled to contain leaks before. As more and more high-profile influencers join the site, there is sure to be more demand for leaks – just one aspect of the divide between sex workers and influencers sharing lewd content on OnlyFans.

A representative for Mongeau and Schwan didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.