Infor Appoints Boon Khoo to Lead Greater China and Korea Region

Khoo will be responsible for overall business and customer growth in the region

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 March 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, has appointed Boon Khoo as managing director of the Greater China and Korea region. Khoo will drive business growth strategy in the region and ensure customer success and agile project deliveries.









“We are excited to have Boon on the Infor team,” said Helen Masters, executive vice president and general manager, Infor Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA). “Greater China has immense potential, and Boon’s business acumen and experience make him a strong choice to lead Greater China and Korea. Boon and team will ensure our customers continue to get quick value from Infor’s innovative solutions, and help customers digitally transform their businesses with our industry-specific cloud solutions, driving ever-greater productivity.”

With a track record in strategic planning, sales leadership and business transformation through cloud, SaaS, and big data solutions, Khoo brings more than two decades of extensive industry knowledge to Infor. Before joining Infor, Khoo served as general manager for SAP SuccessFactors, leading its business and operations in Greater China. Prior to SAP, he served in various regional and global executive leadership roles with Cornerstone OnDemand, HP Enterprise Services, Huawei Technologies and Lucent Technologies.

“The potential of Greater China’s digital transformation business is enormous,” said Khoo. “We plan to leverage this opportunity by addressing local market needs with our industry-specific cloud applications and helping customers stay ahead of the game through agile business transformations. I am confident that Infor will continue to improve the customer experience and help businesses gain broader insights going forward.”

