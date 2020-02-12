An inmate escaped a Georgia jail by climbing through a ceiling light fixture, authorities say

caption Georgia authorities say Gregory Keith Wyatt, 34, escaped jail by climbing through a light fixture. source Haralson County Sheriff’s Office

An inmate escaped a Georgia jail by climbing through a ceiling light and down a pipe chase, authorities said Tuesday.

Gregory Keith Wyatt, 34, was arrested in Alabama a day later after a brief standoff with police.

It’s unclear how large the light fixture was, or how Wyatt reached the ceiling.

A Georgia inmate has been captured after escaping from the Haralson County Detention Center through a ceiling light fixture, authorities said Tuesday.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Gregory Keith Wyatt, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 175lbs, “went through a light into the ceiling and worked his way into the pipe chase,” and escaped out the side of the building Monday night.

Wyatt was arrested late Tuesday after authorities found him barricaded in a house in Alabama.

Wyatt had been in the jail since last summer, facing multiple charges including reckless driving, hit-and-run, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, CNN reported.