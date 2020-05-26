Innovation Inc: Harnessing the surge and prepping for the future

caption A MilliporeSigma employee in the now-required protective masks. source MilliporeSigma

There is no shortage of stories highlighting just how much the coronavirus pandemic has turbocharged innovation.

The NFL, for instance, completed its first-ever completely virtual draft with the help of Amazon and an army of smartphones. Companies are executing initial public offerings without setting foot on the iconic trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

And organizations are rapidly retooling operations and installing new safety measures like plexiglass dividers to make it safe for employees to continue to work in offices or manufacturing plants.

These changes will ultimately affect the daily lives of millions of Americans.

The challenge now becomes harnessing that innovation and maintaining it during the difficult recovery period ahead.

It’s one reason why chief digital officers will be so in demand, according to one top headhunter.

But it’s not just the C-Suite. Businesses like Citizens Bank are rushing to beef up on tech talent as the world pivots to digital at an unprecedented pace.

Below are several other stories from around the Business Insider newsroom that offer a small window into the bonanza of innovation under way around the globe.

