Innovation Inc: Weeks of resilience are still just a prologue to an uncertain reopening

“Resilience.”

It’s the word that has come up most often in calls over the past few weeks with CEOs, elected officials, IT leaders, and other prominent executives when describing the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the last few weeks.

Almost overnight, companies had to adapt entirely new operating procedures.

From scrambling to get people laptops to performing back-end work like making sure employees had remote access to internal networks, it was a mad dash across the corporate landscape to transition hundreds of thousands of employees to the virtual world.

In the public sector, political leaders scurried to craft policies to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on Americans.

And governments and businesses alike – both which are often loath to quickly roll out new tech – have almost immediately made new digital applications available to customers, employees, and citizens without the standard test period.

Now, as mentalities shift from reactive to proactive, all of this resilience will be put to the test.

At this point, the unknowns about the future far outweigh the knowns. But there are already vivid examples of companies and governments adapting quickly to find innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges ahead.

The three stories below from the past week highlight this spirit of innovation across both the public and private sectors.

