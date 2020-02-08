I visited the cheese suite in London, and it even comes with an on-demand cheese hotline

- source
Emma Taylor/Insider
- I visited the London cheese suite to see what all the fuss was about – I am quite indifferent and wouldn’t class myself as a cheese-lover.
- Pretty much everything in the apartment was cheese-themed, right down to the bathroom soap and doorstops.
- It smelled a lot better than I thought it would, except for the fridge.
- The sheer amount of cheese-themed details to discover around the accommodation were a delight to explore.
You may already Brie aware but a cheese suite has popped up in Camden, London. British chain-restaurant Café Rouge is behind this Gouda idea, however, the accommodation isn’t bookable for the general public – the only way to bag a free stay was by entering its competition and hoping you were one of the nine randomly selected winners.
As well as a one-night-stay in the cheese-themed apartment (think cheese bedding, placemats, cheese board games, and even cheese-shaped soap) lucky guests also get a cheese platter on arrival, as well as wine, an on-demand cheese delivery hotline (though sadly visitors are only allowed one phone call per stay), and a £50 ($64.91) Café Rouge gift card to spend on a meal for two.
The window of opportunity to stay in the suite is pretty small as it’s closing this weekend, but I went along for an hour-long press preview to see all the cheesy details and get a feel for what the winners experience. I’m a bit “meh” about cheese unless it’s melted onto some form of carb, but I was intrigued to see how it would work.
Here’s what it’s actually like inside London’s little slice of cheesy heaven.
First of all, it’s not technically a “hotel.” The Café Rouge cheese suite is in an unassuming serviced apartment block just a short walk from Camden tube station. The suite’s entrance is hidden behind a walled main gateway, which is locked by a keypad system.
I was let in and let loose.
I braced myself to be hit by a pungent cheese odor, but the suite was actually quite fragrantly neutral.
The word “yellow” was the only way to describe the scene before me. The room practically glowed.
Through the front door, I was immediately in the open-plan kitchen and living area.
In case it wasn’t already clear that this suite was themed around cheese, the giant wedge and props in the corner hammered home the message.
The suite was without a doubt the perfect place to get some cheesy photos for the ‘gram.
No detail was spared in the cheese suite. The representative who let me in told Insider the cushions had to be specially made.
They sourced cheese motif furnishings from all over, right down to this soft throw.
Side tables were covered in a yellow Swiss cheese print and had books for cheese-lovers to flick through.
The books would be quite interesting if you cook with cheese a lot. However, I can imagine there would come a point where you’d get a little bit sick of it.
For entertainment, the accommodation comes with a cheese board game to play with.
Perfect for a hole-some evening in your cheese cocoon.
A big part of the enjoyment was taking time to absorb all the cheese-centric touches that made up the suite.
Postcards depicting the cheese items on Café Rouge’s menu were pegged up.
The cheese suite is an Insta-gold playground for getting cool photographs of your experience.
There were little cheese candles too. They did not smell of cheese, just fresh candle wax (yes, I sniffed them).
If this was a normal stay, guests would be greeted with a cheese board platter to pose with and nibble on, but as I was just doing a quick press tour, the kitchen was empty. However, I absolutely loved the Swiss cheese placemats.
I did sit down with a stack of cheesy jokes though.
What did the cheese say when it looked in the mirror? Halloumi!
The kitchen area had a lot of storage, standard appliances, an electric hob, and was accented with more bursts of yellow.
The suite’s mugs read “I’ll always Brie yours as you Stilton me on.”
There was a little cheesy clock on the kitchen wall too.
The yellowish print covering most of the cupboards and side tables looked less like cheese the closer you got to it. But from a distance, it was pretty convincing.
In true MTV Cribs style, I peeked inside the fridge. The only thing that was in there was the ghosts of cheese platters past, judging from the smell that escaped.
On to the bathroom, and there were more of the same cheese-print decals on cupboards and the shower door, and yellow pops of color.
Directly opposite the sink was the shower.
The cheese suite’s bathroom felt like a proper hotel when I spied the luxury wellness brand Neom Organics’ mini travel range. But I was most excited by the cheese-shaped soap.
The soap was specially made too, and lovingly wrapped in film for the next people staying in the suite to use.
The bathroom door was wedged open with a fake block of cheese.
The yellow concept was ramped up to its highest level in the cheese suite’s bedroom. Although I was hoping for a full cheese bedspread, just the headboard, scatter cushions, two pillows, and throw were themed.
The bedroom itself was cozy and very Instagrammable.
The towels on the end of the bed were neatly branded.
You couldn’t help but hum the cheese version of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” in this bedroom.
The bedside tables (one either side) sported Swiss cheese coasters and a yellow lamp.
Next to the bed was a sliding wardrobe with more cheese-print decals stuck on.
Naturally, I looked inside but there was nothing exciting.
Hanging up in the bedroom was another giant poster of one of Café Rouge’s cheese dishes from its winter menu.
Much to my delight, there was another cheese wedge doorstop in the bedroom.
I was a bit bummed there was no cheese phone hotline to play with during my visit, but I wasn’t an official guest staying over so that was probably why. Overall, the accommodation was incredibly fun and I really enjoyed the level of cheesy (and groan-worthy) details to discover around the place.
