Inside the luxury hotel where Thailand’s playboy king is reportedly self-isolating with 20 women during the coronavirus outbreak

- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has reportedly rented out a four-star hotel in the Bavarian Alps for himself and his entourage of 20 women during the coronavirus outbreak. He is believed to own a lake house nearby, The Times of London reported.
- The rest of Germany’s hotels remain closed to tourists to curb the spread of the virus, and Thailand has announced a state of emergency.
- Reports of the king’s whereabouts prompted Twitter fury from residents of Thailand, despite strict laws that make it illegal to insult or defame members of the royal family.
- Maha Vajiralongkorn, known for being eccentric, has four wives and reportedly gave his dog a four-day funeral.
- Take a look inside the four-star Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl, which has rooms “fit for a king” and was once occupied by Nazis.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly rented out a four-star hotel in the Bavarian Alps for himself and his entourage of 20 women. The remainder of Germany’s hotels have closed to tourists to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and Thailand declared a month-long state of emergency on March 26.
- source
- Reuters
Source: The Local, The Times of London, Bloomberg
Thailand’s anti-defamation laws protect King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his family from bad press, but this didn’t stop Twitter users from tweeting “Why do we need a king?” in Thai over 1.2 million times following reports that the king had fled Thailand for Bavaria.
He steals from the Thai people – spending money senselessly in Germany while Thai hospitals ask for donations to buy medical equipment during #COVIDー19 pandemic. Disgraceful king ???? https://t.co/o2wJrBf0cp #มีกษัตริย์ไว้ทำไม #โควิท19 #Thailand #ThaiKing
— Sopha (@IsaanSopha) March 23, 2020
Source: The Times of London, BBC
While press about the royal family is restricted in Thailand, the king made headlines in October when he stripped his royal consort, a longtime girlfriend, of all titles after she allegedly disobeyed and tried to make herself equal to his wife, the queen.
- source
- Royal Household Bureau/Reuters
Source: Insider, Channel News Asia
Maha Vajiralongkorn is a known womanizer. He has four wives and has fathered seven children by three women. He is also avid cyclist and reportedly gave his pet poodle a four-day Buddhist funeral. It is unclear whether his wives are with him in Germany.
Source: Insider, The Times of London
The Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl where the king and his female entourage are reportedly staying is located in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, about an hour south of Munich. Maha Vajiralongkorn is believed to own a lake house on nearby Lake Starnberg.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: The Times of London
According to Bild, the German publication that first reported the news, the hotel received “special permission” from local authorities to remain open for the king and his party.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: The Times of London
Garmisch-Partenkirchen is known for its skiing, Alpine scenery, and hiking trails. This live webcam streaming from the region’s 1936 Olympic Stadium offers a glimpse of the town and surrounding mountains.
Source: Garmisch-Partenkirchen
The Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl dates back to 1890 and was used by the Nazis as a medical hospital during WWII. It returned to its former operations beginning in the 1960s.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Today, the 130-year-old hotel touts spectacular views of Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak. In the warmer months, guests can soak up the scenery from the Panorama Terrace.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
The indoor swimming pool is another scenic spot, boasting a large window front and panoramic view of the Alps. In addition to the pool, the hotel has a sauna and fitness studio.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
The hotel’s interior spaces feature warm, neutral tones.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Peacocks seem to be a theme. The lobby features a peacock statue …
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
… and the hotel bar is called Peacock Gin & Co. Bar. In addition to the bar, the hotel offers guests a 24-hour room beverage service.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
The hotel has a total of seven rooms including two “King Ludwig II” suites. Named after a former King of Bavaria, they boast views “fit for a king,” the hotel website says. We can only imagine, if Maha Vajiralongkorn isn’t at his lake house nearby, that he’s in one of these two suites.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
The Red Salon is where the hotel serves its weekly breakfast buffet, which offers “everything your heart desires,” according to the website. On the weekends, the hotel serves a champagne breakfast.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
The hotel features a number of other dining and event spaces, including this Stone Pine Room where, from November through March, guests can order fondue, among other seasonal delicacies. It is not known what services the hotel is offering to its royal guests at this time.
- source
- © Leuchtende Hotelfotografie/Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl
Source: Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl