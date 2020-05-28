‘Rocky’ actor Sylvester Stallone is trying to sell his desert home in an exclusive private community east of LA. Here’s a look inside.

- source
- Sylvester Stallone, the actor who brought boxer Rocky Balboa to life in the 1976 film Rocky and several sequels, has listed his home in California’s Coachella Valley for $3.35 million.
- The property is located inside The Madison Club, a private residential community with its own club house and golf course.
- A number of A-listers, including Kris Jenner and Cindy Crawford, call the community home.
- Take a look inside Stallone’s four-bedroom home, which has walk-in closets, multiple terraces, and a fountain-fed pool.
‘Rocky’ actor Sylvester Stallone has listed his home in La Quinta, California, with an asking price of $3.35 million.
Josh Reef of Douglas Elliman represents the listing.
The home is located in The Madison Club, a private residential club in California’s Coachella Valley, which has a club house and golf course.
Stallone purchased the property in 2010 for $4.5 million and put it up for sale several years ago with an initial asking price of $4.2 million, according to Zillow records.
The house is built in the Spanish Colonial style, with private terraces, stucco walls, and a terracotta roof.
Heavy double doors open up to an entryway …
… which leads to a living room with vaulted ceilings, chandeliers, and a fireplace.
The adjacent kitchen has a large stone and wood island …
… and a nearby breakfast nook. The home also has a wine room.
Sunshine pours in by day …
… and the outdoor fire pit, spa, and fountain-fed pool glow by night.
In total, the four-bedroom, five-bath home spans 4,889 square feet.
The master suite in particular pulls out all the stops.
It’s connected to a walk-in closet …
… and a two-sink bathroom with a windowed tub.
The master suite also opens up to this private terrace with views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains.
