50 insiders reveal all on a massive shakeup at elite law firm Boies Schiller

caption David Boies founded Boies Schiller Flexner in 1997. source Jay Janner-Pool/Getty Images

A massive transformation is taking place at elite litigation powerhouse Boies Schiller Flexner.

Over the past six months, more than 30 partners have exited the firm founded by superlawyer David Boies – best known for his role in cases like Bush v. Gore and the fight for same-sex marriage rights. Those departures included the only two women of color who were equity partners and other senior partners with a collective book of business in the tens of millions of dollars.

What has happened within BSF since a 2017 annual meeting – which took place shortly after Boies took heat for his role as long-time lawyer for Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by more than 100 women of sexual misconduct and was convicted in February 2020 of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping a onetime aspiring actress – is key to understanding the transformation that two newly installed co-managing partners are now trying to pull off.

Business Insider interviewed more than 50 people, including current and former attorneys, staff, and others close to the firm, to learn about the events that have led up to the recent partner exodus and a firm-wide restructuring that includes consolidating offices and bringing in fresh talent to ensure future growth.

