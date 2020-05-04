Insider is accepting applications for our summer fellowship program now!

For years, Insider has welcomed Summer Editorial Fellows into our newsroom. We’re happy to announce that, despite the upside-down state of the world, we will still be bringing on our newest class this summer! Applications are open now.

Fellows have always been an important pipeline for us to recruit and train full-time reporters, editors, and producers. Many of our newsroom’s stars began their careers as fellows at Insider.

The summer class will consist of 30 people across all areas of our editorial operations, including text, video, graphics, and distribution. A handful of these fellows have already been hired and will join in the coming weeks. We’re starting the search for the remainder of the class now.

Our fellowship program is just one way that we are continuing to invest in the future of journalism.

There will certainly be logistical challenges, as all of our fellows may be remote in the coming months, but we are committed to making the experience as rewarding and impactful as possible. As each day goes by, we get better at remote on-boarding, training, and communicating. Our hope is that fellows will still get the benefits of an Insider fellowship (just without the free cold brew).

As always, fellowships will last 6 months, and exceptional fellows will be considered for full-time positions.

We are thrilled to be able to welcome this new crop of ambitious journalists!

We look forward to reviewing your applications. For a list of openings, please go here.