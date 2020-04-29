Insider poll: Just half of Americans say that they got a stimulus payment, and only half of those say it was enough

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A new Insider poll shows wide sections of the American public struggling economically with the fallout from the coronavirus and business closures.

Just over half of respondents said they’ve received their $1,200 stimulus payment.

Of those who’ve already gotten it, half of them say the money isn’t enough.

48% of respondents said they’re experiencing some degree of economic hardship from the coronavirus. Only 28% identified as unaffected.

10% say they’re in “serious financial hardship,” and are unsure if they’ll be able to meet their basic needs by the end of the month.

A quarter of Americans are still waiting on stimulus payments that they say they need, according to a new Insider poll.

Even among the 51% who say they’ve already gotten their $1,200, half of them say “it hasn’t been enough.”

The poll of 1,109 U.S. adults reveals just the beginning of the economic hardship stemming from the coronavirus hitting Americans.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they’re experiencing either serious or some degree of financial hardship from the coronavirus. Only 28% identified as unaffected, while 19% said they’re facing “some problems, but nothing too out of the ordinary.”

The poll was conducted April 28-29, days before many Americans will have rent and mortgage payments. That only a quarter of respondents indicated that they both received a payment and that the payment is enough to tide them over is a worrying picture for the efficacy of the program.

The stimulus payments – which have arrived as a direct deposit for those whom the IRS has bank information on and as a check for everyone else eligible – have been held up either through tax prep companies, payments to “middlemen” companies bouncing back, or because the checks bearing President Trump’s name aren’t in the mail yet, according to a ProPublica report.

Another delay could stem from the late changes IRS workers had to make while working remotely to get Trump’s name on the physical checks – a highly unusual practice, given Congress’ role in managing the nation’s money.

While 28% of respondents said they are facing no financial hardship from the coronavirus, 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance over the past five weeks, shattering all previous records.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,109 respondents were collected April 28-29, 2020, a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.