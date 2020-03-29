Insider’s 10 fiercest derbies in world soccer: ‘The Revierderby’ — Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04

source Getty/Manuel Queimadelos Alonso

Coming in at nine is Borussia Dortmund versus Schalke 04, a gritty all German affair known as “The Revierderby.”

Read below about the history of The Revierderby and what makes it one of the mostly hotly contested clashes across the globe.

The Revierderby wasn’t always the ill-tempered, volatile affair it is today.

“Even as late as the 1960s, the rivalry between Schalke and Dortmund was fairly normal,” Gregor Schnittker, a Revierderby expert, told ESPN.

“There were none of the things that would soon become the norm – no hatred, no riots, no violence. Looking back, there was certainly some underlying tension that only needed some sparks to erupt.”

Those sparks came in 1969 in the form of dogs (and lions)

source Getty/ullstein bild

Tensions were already high in Ruhr region of Western Germany in 1969 due to the ongoing collapse of the mining industry and the subsequent loss of jobs for the working man.

And things came to a head on September 6, when over 50,000, many ticketless, fans crammed in to Dortmund’s 42,000 seater Rote Erde Stadium to watch the derby.

With the arena bursting at its seams, fans stormed the pitch in the 37th minute when Schalke took the lead through Hans Pirkner.

Police released their German Shepherds to try and regain order, but one instead sank its teeth into the behind of Schalke’s Friedel Rausch, whilst another bit his teammate Gerd Neuser on the thigh.

Rausch was given a tetanus jab but managed to play out the rest of the 1-1 draw and was later sent a bouquet of flowers and 500 Deutsche Marks (around $290) as an apology from Dortmund, according to the Bundesliga’s official website.

The defender told Die Weld in 2009 that the scar on his bottom was still visible, calling it a “souvenir.”

Since that day, Dortmund and Schalke have been bitter rivals

source Getty/Lars Baron

During the 1970s and 80s, both teams fluctuated in-and-out of the German second division. When they did meet, it was often in a relegation dog fight (no pun intended.) By the late 90s, however, the pair had ascended to the top of German and European football, adding extra gravity to an already feisty rivalry.

In 1997, Schalke won the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League), while Dortmund brought home its first ever Champions League trophy. Four months into the following season, the teams met for the first time ever as rulers of Europe and the game went on to produce one of the most iconic Bundesliga moments of all time.

Dortmund was leading Schalke 2-1 in 90th minute at the Signal Iduna Park when the visitors earned a 90th minute corner, which was delivered by Olaf Thon and wishfully flicked on towards goal by Thomas Linke.

Linke’s effort was tame, but prowling at the back stick was Schalke goalkeeper Jens Lehmann, who nodded home the most unlikely of all equalizers and silence the 55,000 home fans. It was the first ever Bundesliga goal from a goalkeeper in open play.

Lehmann left Schalke for AC Milan at the end of the season, before returning to the Ruhr district just six months later, this time with Dortmund whoever, with whom he spent five years.

The ‘Mother of all Derbies’ took place in 2007

source Getty/Oliver Stratmann

While Schalke has come close to winning the Bundesliga on numerous occasions, it never has.

In 2006/2007, Schalke led the table by one point with just two games to spare, however had to travel to Dortmund, who were mid table, in its penultimate match.

With nothing to play for other than to ruin its rival’s title dreams, Dortmund pulled an unlikely 2-0 win out of the bag courtesy of goals from Alex Frei and Ebi Smolarek, sinking Schalke into second place, two points behind Stuttgart.

Stuttgart won its final game a week later, meaning Schalke missed out on its first ever Meisterschale.

After, Dortmund fans raised a huge banner picturing Schalke’s sporting director Rudi Assauer alongside the title reading: “Look, but don’t touch.”

