12 of the most inspiring Fred Rogers quotes to get you through any crisis

Fred Rogers, also known as “Mister Rogers,” was the star of the children’s television series “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which ran from 1968 to 2001.

Rogers is best known for the way in which he spoke to children about life events, their feelings, and how people can relate to one another.

Though Rogers passed away in 2003, his legacy and inspiring words of wisdom live on.

Throughout his career, Rogers dedicated himself to inspiring younger and older generations alike to be kinder, more creative, and care for one another as “neighbors.”

In times of sadness and tragedy, Mister Rogers’ timeless words of wisdom have brought comfort to people all across the world – words that many people might benefit from amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are 12 of Fred Rogers’ most inspiring quotes to get you through any crisis.

“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.”

Mister Rogers drove home the point to his viewers that while it’s always alright to have questions, it’s also alright to not always have the answers.

“Often out of periods of losing come the greatest strivings toward a new winning streak.”

Mister Rogers also gave other words of wisdom on success, saying, “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”

“How great it is when we come to know that times of disappointment can be followed by joy.”

“All our lives, we rework the things from our childhood, like feeling good about ourselves, managing our angry feelings, being able to say good-bye to people we love,” he wrote in his book, “The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember.”

“How great it is when we come to know that times of disappointment can be followed by joy; that guilt over falling short of our ideals can be replaced by pride in doing all that we can; and that anger can be channeled into creative achievements … and into dreams that we can make come true.”

“Confronting our feelings and giving them appropriate expression always takes strength, not weakness.”

Rogers continued, saying, “It takes strength to acknowledge our anger, and sometimes more strength yet to curb the aggressive urges anger may bring and to channel them into nonviolent outlets.

“It takes strength to face our sadness and to grieve and to let our grief and our anger flow in tears when they need to. It takes strength to talk about our feelings and to reach out for help and comfort when we need it.”

“Real strength has to do with helping others.”

Throughout his life, Fred Rogers dedicated his life to speaking out for children’s education, work his foundation, the Fred Rogers Center, has continued to this day.

“The real issue in life is not how many blessings we have, but what we do with our blessings. Some people have many blessings and hoard them. Some have few and give everything away,” he is quoted as saying.

“All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world.”

“That’s one of the things that connect us as neighbors – in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver,” Rogers wrote in “The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember.”

“Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.”

Rogers continued, saying, “There have been so many stories about the lack of courtesy, the impatience of today’s world, road rage and even restaurant rage. Sometimes, all it takes is one kind word to nourish another person. Think of the ripple effect that can be created when we nourish someone. One kind, empathetic word has a wonderful way of turning into many.”

“There is no normal life that is free of pain.”

“It’s the very wrestling with our problems that can be the impetus for our growth,” Rogers wrote.

“Real strength is neither male nor female; but it is, quite simply, one of the finest characteristics that a human being can possess.”

“Most of us, I believe, admire strength. It’s something we tend to respect in others, desire for ourselves, and wish for our children. Sometimes, though, I wonder if we confuse strength with other words-like ‘aggression’ and even ‘violence,'” Rogers said.

“What’s been important in my understanding of myself and others is the fact that each one of us is so much more than any one thing. A sick child is much more than his or her sickness.”

Rogers continued, saying, “A person with a disability is much, much more than a handicap. A pediatrician is more than a medical doctor. You’re much more than your job description or your age or your income or your output.”

“A high school student wrote to ask, ‘What was the greatest event in American history?’ I can’t say. However, I suspect that like so many ‘great’ events, it was something very simple and very quiet with little or no fanfare…”

“The really important ‘great’ things are never center stage of life’s dramas; they’re always ‘in the wings.’ That’s why it’s so essential for us to be mindful of the humble and the deep rather than the flashy and the superficial,” Rogers wrote.

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”

“To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers-so many caring people in this world,” he wrote in “The Mister Rogers Parenting Book.”

Perhaps one of Fred Rogers’ most famous quotes, these inspiring words have been shared online year after year in the wake of tragedies such as terrorist attacks, the Sandy Hook school shooting, and more.