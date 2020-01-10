An Instagram photographer told us how she takes magazine-worthy self-portraits for less than $100

caption Kimberly Douglas went viral for her self-made photo shoots. source Kimberly Douglas

Kimberly Douglas is a 23-year-old model, photographer, and Instagram influencer. She’s been taking elaborate self-portraits in her home for the last three years in an attempt to launch a modeling career.

Douglas conducted over 125 photo shoots in 2019, sharing every aspect of her creative process with her social media followers.

Douglas often spends no money to create her sets, as she uses materials she finds in her home as props.

“I like showing the behind the scenes because I want to show people that you don’t have to have thousands and thousands of dollars to make things,” Douglas told Insider of her photo shoots.

Kimberly Douglas is a photographer, model, and Instagram influencer based in California.

Douglas, 23, posts photos of herself to her Instagram and Twitter pages.

She started taking curated self-portraits in an attempt to launch her modeling career.

Not only does Douglas share her finished products to social media, but she also posts photos of her process to show followers how her work gets made.

Part of the reason Douglas started taking pictures of herself is because she couldn’t afford to hire a professional photographer.

“I started off trying to get into modeling,” Douglas told Insider. “No photographers wanted to work with me.”

“I also didn’t have the money to go and pay photographers to work with them,” she added.

Douglas was unemployed at the beginning of 2019, as she wrote in an Instagram post, which meant she couldn’t hire a photographer to build a portfolio.

“I didn’t have any money to spend on shoots,” Douglas said of the beginning of 2019.

Douglas decided to use what she had at home to create high-quality photo shoots instead, like this photo that only required a poster board.

“I’d walk around my house trying to find certain things that I could make or use,” she told Insider.

“I don’t have thousands of dollars to spend, which to me is more of a good thing than a bad thing,” Douglas added.

Douglas says she has spent up to $500 on a photo shoot, but usually, she spends nothing.

“To me, the stuff I create, other people can also create,” Douglas said, as the model and influencer uses materials that most people can get access to.

“That’s why I post behind-the-scenes photos. Because you don’t need a camera,” Douglas said, telling Insider she used a cell phone to take photos until she got a professional camera, which took her months to pay off.

“You just have to use what you have,” she added.

“I feel like some of the best stuff that I’ve done has come out when I haven’t had any money to spend on anything,” Douglas said.

For instance, Douglas didn’t have to spend any money on this shoot. She used her mother’s trash can to create the shadows.

She even wrote on her Instagram post that she tried buying a different trash can, but ended up preferring the shadows that her mom’s garbage bin created.

Douglas has also created multiple shoots for free using mirrors in her parents’ home, and she told Insider that she’s returned items she bought for shoots more than once because she prefers the images she creates with props she finds.

Douglas also shares her entire creative process with her followers, which is something she noticed other artists often avoid.

“One of the things I noticed is that I would see really cool photos and I would be wondering where they shot it,” Douglas said of artists on social media.

“But people would never answer the question.”

She often gets inspiration from Pinterest, celebrity photo shoots, or even movies. Douglas shared that “Maleficent 2” recently sparked ideas for photos.

It’s important to Douglas to be transparent with her followers, as she didn’t have role models in the industry who did the same when she became interested in modeling.

“I like showing the behind the scenes because I want to show people you don’t have to have thousands and thousands of dollars to make things,” she said.

“And I just like that people can see it and be like this is so cool, I can do this.”

“No one is you. No one is going to make it exactly like you,” she added.

Douglas went viral at the end of 2018 after sharing a thread of her work to Twitter.

Douglas has been taking self-portraits for three years, but she didn’t get much attention for them until the end of 2018.

“On December 31, 2018, I made a thread on Twitter, and it gained a lot of attention,” Douglas told Insider. The thread highlighted all of her work from the year.

“I gained about 10,000 followers in a week,” Douglas said of when she initially went viral.

Her followers continued to grow throughout the year as she took more and more photos.

Today, Douglas has over 100,000 followers on Twitter and more than 150,000 on Instagram.

In 2019, Douglas conducted over 125 shoots entirely by herself.

“At the beginning of 2019, I was doing between two to three shoots per week,” Douglas told Insider.

But her shoots have become more elaborate in recent months, so she can typically only do one per week.

“I plan for three days, and then if I got anything or bought anything online, I’m just waiting for it. If not, I’m just using stuff that I have and trying to plan out how it’s going to look and if it looks right,” Douglas said.

Douglas said her favorite part of her shoots is the creative process because she often surprises herself as she works.

For instance, the process of taking this rose photo shoot, which cost Douglas a little over $200 to create, went differently than expected.

“It was the most annoying thing I had ever done in my life,” she told Insider.

“I had brought crepe paper, and it was way too short. I was like ‘great, cool, I can’t even make a giant flower out of this.'”

She ordered more paper and was able to create the final product, which got almost 40,000 Instagram likes. “It kind of all came together at the end,” she said.

“The hardest thing is that I’m just continually trying to top myself or top the last photo shoot that I did,” Douglas said of her work.

“I critique each one of my shoots a lot,” Douglas told Insider.

“It needs to be good,” she said of each new project she takes on. “It needs to be better than the last.”

Douglas’ new goal is to star in and be the creative director of a photo shoot for a magazine cover.

Douglas’ goals have shifted since she started taking pictures of herself.

“I don’t know if I still want to be signed to a modeling agency,” she said. “To have an agency, I don’t know if I would still be able to do everything that I’m doing right now.”

“But I’d want to be a creative director and be on the cover of a magazine.”

You can take a look at Douglas’ work from the past year here.