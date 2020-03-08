The most powerful photos of International Women’s Day celebrations around the world

- source
- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
- Events are taking place around the globe on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day 2020.
- While some celebrations have been impacted by the spread of coronavirus, women around the world are still protesting, parading, and partying.
- Here are some of the best and most powerful photos from the day so far.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A woman in a gas mask at a protest in Paris holds a placard that reads: “Patriarchy virus. We are the antidote.”
- source
- REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A young girl holds a rose during an event marking International Women’s Day in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Bangladeshi disabled women playing basketball during a match in Savar on the outskirts of Dhaka on Sunday.
A member of the United Russia Young Guard holds a placard reading “You’re the World’s 8th Wonder” during a march to mark International Women’s Day.
Indonesian people participate in a colourful march in Jakarta on Sunday.
A man wearing a protective suit carries flowers for female students of the Mechnikov North-Western State Medical University in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The students are under quarantine at the dormitory as part of precautions against the spread of coronavirus after an Italian exchange student who returned to Russia tested positive for the virus.
- source
- REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Femen activists demonstrate at Place de la Concorde in Paris to call for gender equality.
A Filipino woman covers her face with a cloth as she joins a flash mob to occupy a street in Manila, Philippines.
- source
- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Women Asylum Seekers, waiting at Turkey’s Pazarkule border crossing to reach Europe, stage a demonstration at the buffer zone demanding to open the gate during International Women’s Day.
Kyrgyz law enforcement officers detain a women’s rights activist during a rally in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
- source
- REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Flowers are presented to participants of a 400m race held on Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Embankment to mark International Women’s Day.
Filipino women exchange flowers during a protest in Manila, Philippines.
- source
- REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Women bang pots and pans while protesting in Sol Square, Madrid to mark the start of International Women’s Day.
Read more:
Meghan Markle surprised an entire school of kids, and the head boy stole a kiss and called her ‘beautiful, innit’
When women got the right to vote in 25 places around the world
7 times Meghan Markle was a feminist icon, from calling out sexism in ‘Suits’ to sending notes to sex workers