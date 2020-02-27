‘The Invisible Man’ is a tense thriller that proves the biggest threat to women is definitely men

caption Elisabeth Moss stars in “The Invisible Man.” source Universal Pictures

“The Invisible Man” premieres on Friday, and the tense new thriller will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

The film follows Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss), an abused woman who just managed to escape from her sadistic boyfriend Adrian.

When Adrian seemingly dies by suicide, he leaves most of his money to her.

But as Cecilia soon realizes, her nightmare is far from over – and soon, a series of increasingly violent events lead her to question her own sanity.

Anchored by a masterful performance by Elisabeth Moss, and some pretty searing observations about gender and violence, “The Invisible Man” is not one to miss.

The disgraced comedian Louis CK once made a joke about the perils straight women face in the dating sphere. “How do women still go out with guys when you consider the fact that there’s no greater threat to women than men?” CK said in his 2013 HBO special “Oh My God.”

“We’re the number one threat to women, globally and historically – we’re the number one cause of injury and mayhem to women,” he continued, adding, “We’re the worst thing that ever happens to them.”

While the comedian himself has since been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, his point – that men are, in general, the biggest threat to women/femme people – still holds, now so more than ever in the midst of the #MeToo era.

It’s also a concept that’s explored, deftly and devastatingly, in “The Invisible Man,” Leigh Whannell’s new science-fiction thriller. Elisabeth Moss stars as Cecilia Kass, an abused woman so broken by her relationship with the brilliant yet sadistic scientist Adrian Griffin that she can barely leave the house to get the mail after she’s managed to escape.

caption Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) is eventually committed to a psychiatric facility. source Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures

But even after Adrian dies by suicide – and leaves a hefty portion of his fortune to her – Cecilia is still tormented by her abuser, who now appears to have made himself invisible for the express purpose of torturing her and eventually, framing her for a crime.

“The Invisible Man” isn’t an easy watch (I nearly jumped out of my seat on more than one occasion) but its messages about gender and violence, combined with a masterful performance by Moss and some truly terrifying scares, make it one of the year’s most important films.

Why you should care: It’s a remake of an H.G. Wells novel that features some decidedly 2020 themes

While Wells’ 1897 novel (and the subsequent 1933 film adaptation) focused on the titular invisible man as he wreaks havoc on a small town after experimenting on himself, Whannell’s timely new film instead has Adrian use his invisibility as a cold and calculated scheme to continue tormenting and abusing his partner, Cecilia.

caption Elisabeth Moss plays a domestic abuse survivor in “The Invisible Man.” source Universal Pictures

Unlike Wells’ novel, the new “Invisible Man” is less concerned about the “how” of becoming invisible, and more about the ramifications that such power can have on a person – especially one who’s physically, verbally, and emotionally abusive to his partner.

Why you should watch: ‘The Invisible Man’ combines suspense and sci-fi themes with a smart message about the dangers abused women face from supporters and detractors alike

Adrian’s control over Cecilia is made obvious from the very start of the film. After she wakes up in the middle of the night to begin her escape, she must disable numerous alarms and security cameras before she’s able to flee. As she tells her childhood friend James (Aldis Hodge), Adrian controlled everything about her life: what she ate, what she wore, when she left the house, and eventually, what she thought.

It’s clear Adrian’s an abuser from the first tense moments of the film, but as “Invisible Man” subtly proves, he’s not the only man failing Cecilia.

As the movie progresses, Cecilia faces microaggressions from the men in her life. A potential boss as a job interview quips how “All the beautiful women move to Paris” when Cecilia explains she lived there. Adrian’s brother and lawyer gaslights her throughout the entire movie. Even her friend James leaves Cecilia during one of her most vulnerable moments.

The problem isn’t just one man in Cecilia’s life. They all contribute to her eventual unraveling, which is portrayed with heartbreaking vulnerability by Moss in one of her best roles to date.

caption Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen play a couple in “The Invisible Man.” source Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures

This isn’t to say that “The Invisible Man” is purely a meditation on gender dynamics and the trauma of abused women. It’s also a very scary movie that builds suspense slowly, and then all at once, as Adrian’s sadism reaches lethal levels. Several moments, including the scene in which Adrian stalks Cecilia throughout James’ house, had me on the edge of my seat.

Eventually, after alienating James, his daughter, and her own sister, Cecilia attempts to tell the truth about Adrian only to be framed for a horrific murder and carted off to a psychiatric facility, where Adrian continues to haunt her.

Telling anyone who will listen that Adrian is responsible and that he’s managed to turn himself invisible, Cecilia’s desperate pleas for people to believe her largely fall on deaf ears – a smart allegory of the way abuse survivors are frequently questioned when they dare to call out their powerful abuser.

Weakest moment: Sometimes, the actors are clearly fighting with thin air when they’re supposedly confronting the invisible man

This is a relatively small gripe, but during some fight scenes, it becomes pretty apparent that there’s no one there and instead, Moss and crew are just battling thin air.

Luckily, most of the movie is spent in search of (or avoiding) Adrian in his invisible suit, and so there’s not too many instances of fake-fighting to sit through.

caption Elisabeth Moss gives a masterful performance in “The Invisible Man.” source Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures

The bottom line: ‘The Invisible Man’ is a timely and suspenseful film that’s a must-watch

“Adrian will haunt you if you let him. Don’t let him,” James urges Cecilia in one of the film’s early scenes. It’s meant with kind intentions for sure, but in the context of Cecilia’s abuse and slow recovery, his advice seems a bit futile. Of course, Cecilia doesn’t want to be haunted – no more so than someone with depression or anxiety wants to be depressed or anxious – but the act of forgetting and moving past trauma is far more complicated than that.

In Cecilia’s case, it’s because Adrian has staged his own suicide and is continuing to torment her in his invisible suit, but real-life domestic abuse survivors likely face similar struggles.

What “The Invisible Man” does so well is that it portrays the harassment and abuse, ranging from well-meaning microaggressions to physical violence and emotional manipulation, that women face on a daily basis, with or without an invisible man stalking them.

Grade: A

“The Invisible Man” premieres Friday. You can watch the trailer below.