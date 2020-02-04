2020 Democratic candidates are claiming their own Iowa caucus results to fill the vacuum caused by a technical delay. Here’s what they’re saying.

caption Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the September 2020 presidential Democratic debate. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Democratic presidential candidates are preempting the Iowa caucuses’ delayed results as they head off to New Hampshire.

Even before a single precinct reported, Pete Buttigieg declared victory, while Bernie Sanders released internal campaign data that showed him winning. Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren also expressed optimism.

The results of Monday evening’s caucusing were not expected until Tuesday at the earliest after problems with an app designed to transmit voter data to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Scroll down to see what the candidates are saying so far. We will update this post as more statements come in.

Democratic presidential frontrunners quickly began hinting at victory at the Iowa caucuses as a delayed wait for the official results stretched past Monday into Tuesday.

State party officials blamed the wait on a new app designed to transmit voter data from 1,700 caucus sites to Iowa’s centralized Democratic Party office.

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said the results would be out “later” on Tuesday. As of 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the state Democratic Party had reported data for zero percent of the precincts. See our live results here.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” a statement from the Iowa Democratic Party said. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”

But the leading presidential candidates all sought to portray optimism, with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, going as far as to claim victory.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared victory Monday night. On Tuesday morning his campaign released internal data that showed him winning.

source Twitter/Pete Buttigieg

“Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality,” Buttigieg told supporters in Des Moines on Monday night.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done – Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”

“We are headed to to New Hampshire victorious,” he later said in a video posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday morning, his campaign published internal data that showed him winning the state-delegate equivalent of 28%. This data, the campaign said, contained full caucus results in 1,259 – or 75% – of the total number of Iowa precincts.

It’s possible, however, that the results compiled by the campaign will not reflect the full official tally; at least one other campaign produced conflicting results.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also released what his campaign called “internal caucus numbers” that showed him winning.

caption Sanders talking to supporters in Des Moines on Monday. source Reuters

Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser for the Sanders campaign, released the campaign’s “internal reporting numbers” in an email early Tuesday morning.

The campaign said these figure represented the results collected by Sanders volunteers from nearly 40% of Iowa precincts.

The preliminary figures showed Sanders gaining 29.66% of the vote, with Buttigieg coming second with 24.59%.

“I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced, and when those results are announced I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa,” Sanders also said Monday.

Here’s what Sanders’ internal, preliminary results looked like:

source Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden erred on the side of caution but focused on the positives.

caption Biden speaking to supporters in Iowa on Monday night alongside his wife, Jill. source Twitter/Joe Biden

“It’s going to be close,” Biden told supporters in Des Moines. “We’re going to walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don’t know exactly what is it yet, but we feel good about where we are.”

Watch Biden’s full speech here.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren seemed cautiously optimistic.

caption Warren talking to supporters in Iowa on Monday night. source ABC News

“I feel good,” she told reporters after she landed in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Earlier, on Monday night, she had told supporters in Des Moines that the results were “too close to call.”

Andrew Yang was tight-lipped but also expressed optimism.

caption Yang talking to supporters in Iowa. source Twitter/NBC News

Yang didn’t say anything about the Iowa caucus results but remained optimistic about the New Hampshire primary.

In a Monday-night speech in Iowa he thanked his supporters and family, saying he “shocked the world time and time again.”

“I’m going right from here to New Hampshire, where I will be one of the seven candidates on the debate stage on Friday night,” he said.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar hinted at a relative victory, telling fans “we are punching above our weight.”

caption Klobuchar in Des Moines on Monday night. source Twitter/CNN

Klobuchar told supporters in Des Moines: “We know one thing: we are punching above our weight.”

“Somehow, some way, I’m going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire,” she added.